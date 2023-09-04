San Diego Padres star Juan Soto has played nearly a full season with Petco Park as his homefield, and he isn't the biggest fan. Every stadium in MLB is slightly different and presents challenges, one of which seems to be affecting Soto quite a bit. He, along with the rest of the Padres, are having something of a down season relative to their high expectations.

Considering the Padres would like to sign Soto to a long-term deal, this could be an unexpected hurdle. He is already expected to sign a massive contract, and there could be many bidders. If there is a stadium he likes playing in more, that could play a role in his upcoming decision.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Soto's frustrations with playing in Petco Park.

"I’ve been learning this year it’s one of the toughest ballparks I’ve ever played in," Juan Soto said. "The ball doesn’t go anywhere. It’s a great ballpark. It’s a great feeling with the fans and everything, but it’s kind of tough to hit homers. It’s a great gap to land in sometimes, but definitely it’s a tough one to hit homers."

Soto is still on pace to hit 30 home runs this season, an impressive mark, but he is hitting more on the road than at home. This helps validate some of his frustrations about the lack of Dingers in San Diego. Petco Park has seen only 148 home runs this season, which is tied for eighth lowest in MLB this season.

Of course, shortly after making these comments Juan Soto just wouldn't stop hitting home runs at Petco Park. Perhaps he just needed to give the stadium the respect it is due.

Even a disappointing season for Soto is still an All-Star level year, he just isn't a frontrunner in the MVP race.

The San Diego Padres need to make Juan Soto the cornerstone of their franchise

Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. are the future of the Padres

Many expected Fernando Tatis Jr. to be the face of the Padres for the next decade, but he may have been supplanted. His suspension for use of PEDs kept him off the field for a while, and Soto filled the role wonderfully. If they sign Soto to a long-term deal, the two of them will be looked at as leaders.

The two could become the top duo in the National League West. Right now, the title likely belongs to Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts of the LA Dodgers.