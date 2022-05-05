"Manny's leaving the yard at lightspeed" "Yeesh. The Force was with that ball" - San Diego Padres superstar honors Star Wars day with a laser to deep left field, fans work Star Wars references into Tweets

No that isn't the Death Star. It's Manny Machado blasting a ball into the upper decks to give the San Diego Padres the lead against the Cleveland Guardians. May 4 is recognized as "Star Wars Day" for its similarity to the phrase, "May the Force be with you".

Fans of the Padres wasted little time referencing one of the most popular science fiction franchises of all-time. The quality of Star Wars is significantly lower than that of Star Trek, but that is neither here nor there.

A home run like this is always worth celebrating, but the added flair of the plethora of Star Wars references makes Twitter's reaction especially noteworthy.

The laser of a home run from Machado was posted to Twitter by the San Diego Padres' official Twitter account.

"Manny's leaving the yard at lightspeed" -@Padres

It was surprising how large of a crossover exists in the fandoms between Star Wars and baseball.

San Diego Padres have a creative fanbase that provided great Twitter reactions

A ball hit that hard can complete the Kessel run in 11 parsecs!

I think it's something about being on the West Coast that just makes fans more willing to have a fun time. And fans of the San Diego Padres certainly showed off that ability.

This user made reference to the magical ability possessed by the Jedi in regards to the home run.

"Yeesh. The Force was with that ball" -@bryanz

This clip of Lando Calrissian was used perfectly for the homer.

Carlos celebrated the captain of the team with a hilarious image.

"Every body on board" -@15CarlosTj

Praises for the captain of the San Diego Padres were widespread following the home run.

"That’s our Captain" -@nanibautistaa

This user was amazed by how easy Manny Machado makes it look, highlighting the smoothness of the swing.

"So smooth" -@DDi3sel_

Matthew Lazcano provided what every good Star Wars-based celebration needs: a clip of the legendary Han Solo.

Daniel Balcombe spoke for all of us, just not wanting the references to end.

Daniel Balcombe @DanielBalcombe @Padres We gonna do this SW stuff all day?because I'm here for it. @Padres We gonna do this SW stuff all day?because I'm here for it.

"We gonna do this SW stuff all day?because I'm here for it" -@DanielBalcombe

Sports and science fiction don't often go together, but when they do we get beautiful moments like this. Fans came together to celebrate a laser of a homer on a day intended to honor Star Wars. And it led to a great day on Twitter, unless you hate both the San Diego Padres and Star Wars, of course.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach