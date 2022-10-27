San Diego Padres welcomed home by adoring Friar Faithful after NLCS exit vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

The San Diego Padres were welcomed back by their fans after a disappointing NLCS exit to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Padres were beaten 4-1 in five games, losing to the Phillies, who were making their first postseason run since 2011. However, the Padres will be incredibly proud of their performances in the postseason, upsetting the New York Mets and favorite LA Dodgers over two consecutive series in the National League.

However, they faltered when it mattered most as the Phillies took control of the series from the off, preventing the Padres from having any sort of momentum in the NLCS. Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove spoke about his disappointment after a painful exit from the postseason:

“We fought our best fight, and it wasn’t enough. It’s not so much the fact that we lost and we’re going home as much as it is that no one’s ready to go home.”

The Philadelphia Phillies won 4-1 over the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

Despite a season of being highly proud, the Padres will be hurt at missing out on a chance at winning a pennant. The Phillies will now take on the Houston Astros in the World Series, with the Astros the favorite to win their first title since their infamous win in 2017.

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin opens up after disappointing exit from NLCS

Manager Bob Melvin will undoubtedly be one of the managers of the season, after an impressive showing over the past nine months. However, the loss to the Phillies will definitely be a big blow as he spoke to FOX's Ken Rosenthal:

"It was hard to really put anything into perspective at this point. We really thought we were destined for more, really from the beginning, training, we felt like in a good position for a good run in the postseason. ... So, it's doubly disappointing."

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Padres manager Bob Melvin spoke with "We really thought we were destined for more... It's definitely disappointing."Padres manager Bob Melvin spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal after the loss: "We really thought we were destined for more... It's definitely disappointing." Padres manager Bob Melvin spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal after the loss: https://t.co/f9uwwnPbjo

Melvin will head back to the drawing board once again for next season. With the likes of Manny Machado performing at unbelievable levels, there will be high optimism next season for the San Diego Padres to go a step further. The team is yet to win a World Series, but the club won two NL pennants in 1984 and 1998.

Poll : 0 votes