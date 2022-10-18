Postseason Drama for Two Heavy NL Favorites 

The postseason has been the same as the rest of this season. The 2022 MLB season was one of many unknowns. It started with a lockout that pushed the season to a late start. Huge free agent deals, such as Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa, left their longtime teams. We currently have a postseason that is putting two major fan groups into shambles.

Both the defending Braves and the stacked Dodgers have made early exits. The Padres and Phillies will go on to play for the National League Championship Series and a ticket to the October/November classic. The Phillies are insanely hot right now and the Padres are being carried by this year's breakout star, Trent Grishom. He has been a stud in the last few series, picking up the slack for Juan Soto.

For the American League, the Yankees are currently still battling the Guardians to push into the ALCS. The Astros beat the Mariners in an 18 inning, nearly scoreless game, to punch their ticket to yet another championship.

The postseason has left many teams eager for another chance next season

The divisional series has been very disappointing this year for Braves fans. The Braves battled the Mets for first place in their division all season, coming back to win the east just to be bounced from contention early. As defending champs, most fans expected the championship series to be secured. Fans were left wanting after the Phillies won the NLDS.

