The San Diego Padres are going big or going home. Xander Bogaerts is the latest player linked to an already star-studded lineup. The Padres are still in search of the franchise's first ever World Series title. San Diego has invested heavily in their roster, and nothing short of a championship ring will suffice.

The Padres have reached the World Series on two occasions. In 1984, a team led by Dick Williams lost in five games to the Detroit Tigers. The organization, once again, fell short in 1998 when they were swept by the New York Yankees. They are desperate to break the longstanding drought. With the addition of Xander Bogaerts to a talent-filled roster, 2023 could be their year.

MLB fans went online to debate the impact a player like Bogaerts could have on the Padres. The Padres had a big trade deadline in August. They brought in outfielder Juan Soto, reliever Josh Hader, and infielders Brandon Drury and Josh Bell. Those moves were a clear message to all MLB teams that the Padres were serious.

Bogaerts is a four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He was part of the Boston Red Sox team that won two World Series (2013, 2018). Fans believe the addition of another elite hitter might be enough to make the team a serious contender.

The issue now becomes Fernando Tatis Jr. and his position on the field. Tatis Jr. has been playing at shortstop and in the outfield. He is expected to return next season after completing a 80-game suspension for using a banned substance.

Tatis Jr. is a superstar and there is little chance the Padres will look to trade him. He has a career slash line of .292/.369/.965. Over 130 games in 2021, he recorded 42 home runs and 97 RBIs. He is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting players in baseball.

The San Diego Padres are interested in signing free agent Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park

Several big-name shortstops are testing the market this offseason. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson are all free agents. If the Padres do not close a deal for Xander Bogaerts, they may turn their attention to one of the other talented shortstops.

The San Diego Padres fell short of their ultimate goal this year. The team many analysts predicted to win it all lost out to the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in the National League Championship Series.

This organization has the talent, funds and the desire to win now. Expect to see San Diego make some more big moves before the offseason is over.

