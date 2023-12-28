"San Francisco could've been his destination" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto's agent believes ace could have ended up in SF if Dodgers were not in picture

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s journey to Major League Baseball took an unexpected turn as the Los Angeles Dodgers secured a historic 12-year, $325 million deal with the coveted Japanses right-hander. However, before the official announcement, there was a significant possibility that San Francisco could have been his destination.

Yamamoto’s agent, Joel Wolfe, praised the Giants’ pitch, making some revelations:

"He thought that San Francisco really reminded him of Osaka and thought it was a beautiful city [...] If the Dodgers had not been pursuing him, there was a good chance San Francisco could’ve been his destination.

The San Francisco Giants, eager to bolster their roster, found themselves competing with the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Blue Jays, Phillies, and Red Sox for Yamamoto’s services. Despite the Giants’ compelling offer, the eventual outcome indicated that the Dodgers or one of the New York clubs were more likely to secure the prized pitcher.

The Giants’ pursuit of top-tier free agents has faced challenges in recent years, with Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Shohei Ohtani, and even Carlos Correa slipping through their grasp. Yamamoto joins the list of near misses for San Francisco, highlighting the competitive nature of the free-agent market.

While the Giants did secure KBO star Jung Ho Lee on a notable six-year $113 million deal, landing an elite free agent has eluded them. However, with an ample spending capacity, projected at around $158 million for 2024, the Giants still have the flexibility to pursue other top talents, including Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, or even Matt Chapman.

The LA Dodgers, on the other hand, continue their aggressive offseason moves, pairing Yamamoto with Shohei Ohtani. This dynamic due not only strengthens the Dodgers’ pitching rotation but also positions them as a focal point for the Japanese baseball market.

Yamamoto’s historic contract, surpassing Gerrit Cole’s deal with the Yankees, reflects the Dodgers’ commitment to assembling a dominant team for the upcoming seasons. General Manager Brandon Gomes expressed excitement about adding a decorated and talented starter to the Dodgers’ roster, setting high expectations for the 2024 season.

As the Dodgers celebrate their successful acquisition, the Giants recalibrate and look ahead to potential opportunities to reinforce their roster for the challenges of the upcoming season.

