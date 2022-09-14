San Francisco Giants Brandon Crawford and his wife Jalynne Crawford share an adorable video of their trip to Milwaukee, Chicago, and Atlanta

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford enjoyed some quality time with his wife Jalynne as the duo jetted off on a "work and play trip" to Milwaukee, Chicago, and Atlanta.

In a new Instagram post, Jalynne shared a short clip of the vacation, including attending a Luke Bryan & Mitchel Tenpenny concert. An excerpt from the caption read:

"A fun work and play trip to Milwaukee, Chicago, and Atlanta with @tinyturnip Thank you @mccallmediamanagement for all the great pictures!! Loved seeing my niece play High School softball!! What an incredible concert with Luke Bryan, & Mitchel Tenpenny! Thank you for giving us an experience of a lifetime @kristen_dowling and @jddavis26"

Brandon and Jalynne first met at a college orientation and tied the knot in Kona, Hawaii, in 2011. The couple has four children, two daughters and two sons. Jalynne and their kids never miss a chance to support dad Brandon Crawford and often attend Giants games.

Crawford is currently in his 12th season with the Giants since making his debut in 2011.

Brandon Crawford made his debut in 2011 and has spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants. He has won two World Series (2012, 2014), four Gold Gloves, and one Silver Slugger. The three-time All-Star has also played the most games at shortstop in Giants' franchise history.

Brandon Crawford’s wife Jalynne Crawford attends Arizona Diamondbacks game with kids

Jalynne is active on social media, spends time with her kids, and also handles a business called Tiny Turnip. The former star UCLA gymnast, ensures that her children are able to watch their dad as he enters the latter stages of his glorious MLB career.

"Brandon Crawford's kids had a pricesless reaction to his SF Giants walk-off homer" - Ron Bohning

Former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner gifted their son Braxton tickets for a matchup in the desert, where he was seen supporting the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite their heavy schedules, Brandon and his wife manage to find a good balance in their professional lives, while prioritizing their family.

Crawford revealed in 2021 that after entering the final year on his contract, he plans to play for at least a couple more years. He signed a two-year deal keeping him in San Francisco till the end of the 2023 season. The veteran is coming off one of his best seasons to date last year, batting .296 with a .904 OPS and 19 home runs.

