The San Francisco Giants have been heavily discussed this offseason despite the lack of moves that came to fruition for the team. Now, their President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi, says any more additions would be unlikely at this point. This is an extremely disconcerting statement for fans, who already felt like the team needed to do more.

At multiple times this offseason, fans of the team thought they had signed Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. Either of these additions would have brought a superstar to the Bay Area and invigorated the fanbase for the season. Instead, they end up with neither and remain an incomplete team in the eyes of many.

The San Francisco Giants are among the most stacked divisions in the MLB, the National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are two of the most loaded teams in baseball and both are championship contenders. If the Giants want to be in that same conversation, they need to upgrade their roster. But those improvements don't seem like they'll be coming in 2023.

The San Francisco Giants were a .500 team in baseball last year, and seem to be on a trajectory to repeat that in 2023. They have made some good pickups this offseason, including Mitch Haniger from the Seattle Mariners. Michael Conforto, formerly of the New York Mets, could also make an impact if he is fully healthy. Despite these moves, fans see far too many issues for this team to win.

Isaac @isaacfromFL MLB Trade Rumors @mlbtraderumors Zaidi: Giants Unlikely To Make Further Roster Additions Right Now mlbtraderumors.com/2023/01/zaidi-… Zaidi: Giants Unlikely To Make Further Roster Additions Right Now mlbtraderumors.com/2023/01/zaidi-… https://t.co/Q3MDcnJrrr Biggest offseason losers not getting the guy they wanted in Judge and then botching the Correa signing after talking big that they would not be outspent twitter.com/mlbtraderumors… Biggest offseason losers not getting the guy they wanted in Judge and then botching the Correa signing after talking big that they would not be outspent twitter.com/mlbtraderumors…

Bitter Mike @thebittermike @mlbtraderumors Big market team acting like a small market team. It should be no surprise why attendance has steadily declined @mlbtraderumors Big market team acting like a small market team. It should be no surprise why attendance has steadily declined

Spending in the MLB has been at an all-time high this offseason, and it has been fascinating to see which teams are part of that trend. The Giants are one of the big-market teams in the league, but they did not spend like it. Only time will tell how that decision will affect the franchise going forward.

Pauly @RealPaulyRyder @mlbtraderumors They got all they needed when they signed Arson Judge @mlbtraderumors They got all they needed when they signed Arson Judge

The Giants are approaching the end of their offseason, and given the disappointments they have faced, it can't come soon enough.

Will the San Francisco Giants challenge for a playoff spot in 2023?

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres

At this point, winning the division against the Padres or Dodgers seems like an impossiblity. A wildcard spot is possible, but it will be incredibly difficult given how good the NL is projected to be.

It is difficult to imagine the Giants doing significantly better than they did in 2022, but they probably won't do much worse either.

