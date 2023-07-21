The San Francisco Giants end every win with a song by the legendary Tony Bennett, who died Friday at the age of 96. Bennett was one of the most influential singers of his time with classics throughout the decades. He was a Bay Area native and a huge fan of the Giants, and his voice is inextricably linked with their victories.

The song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" is played after every Giants home win, and has been part of some of their biggest moments. The song was played at the highest of high points for the franchise, a fitting legacy for Tony Bennett.

The Giants made a heartfelt post on Twitter regarding Bennett's death.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SFGiants @SFGiants The #SFGiants are saddened to hear of the loss of Tony Bennett, a true legend whose music will live on at Oracle Park. We cherish the memories of his friendship & many visits. We will remember him for leaving his heart in San Francisco. Our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/tYzAsuEc5F

Becoming inextricably linked to his favorite team probably wasn't what Tony Bennett set out to accomplish, but he certainly enjoyed it. He was fully embraced by the franchise and the fandom and has become an icon. His musical career touched the lives of millions, and will continue to do so at San Francisco Giants games.

Rylee Pedotti @rpedotti twitter.com/sfgiants/statu… We love you forever, Tony. Thank you for sharing your heart and talent — our world will always be better for knowing you.

JC Gabenski @GabenskiJc twitter.com/sfgiants/statu… My heart will ALWAYS be left in San Francisco. Thanks Tony. RIP.

Having celebrity fans is not unique to MLB, but Tony Bennett was so connected to the organization he was almost a part of it. Fans will cherish their memories of him for the rest of their lives, at and away from the ballpark. It is rare for a musician to also be counted among sports legends, but in San Francisco, Bennett is there.

DEGEN DON 🤑 @GIANT49RWARRIOR 🏼 twitter.com/sfgiants/statu… Gotta win it for Tony B. And we’re gonna slap his song after every win for life.

Darius Lott @DARIUS_L0TT twitter.com/sfgiants/statu… Can’t wait till my next trip to the yard next Saturday. I hope to hear ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’ at the end of a Giants win. Gonna have a much special meaning. Here’s looking at you Mr. Bennett

The San Francisco Giants have been one of the top franchises in the sport over the last few decades. They have been extremely consistent, which is an impressive feat considering they are in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

rjm @adnohr77 I saw Tony Bennett in concert once; he was so cool. RIP twitter.com/sfgiants/statu…

J.S. @Sweets1873 twitter.com/sfgiants/statu… His music will play on, and his love song for the city will always be our victory anthem. It’s a great night when you hear Tony Bennett at the ballpark.

The Giants and the world lost an icon, but his memory will be enshrined in the baseball world forever.

Tony Bennett's song for San Francisco Giants wins could be heard a lot more this season

Tony Bennett at a San Francisco Giants playoff game.

The Giants are in an interesting spot in the National League West. They are tied for second with the Arizona Diamondbacks and still behind the Dodgers. They have outperformed their expectations and have benefitted from the San Diego Padres falling by the wayside. If they can string together some more wins, they will be withing striking distance of the division crown.

Hearing Tony Bennett's voice echo through the San Francisco Giants' stadium will now fire up the fanbase even more.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence