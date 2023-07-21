The San Francisco Giants end every win with a song by the legendary Tony Bennett, who died Friday at the age of 96. Bennett was one of the most influential singers of his time with classics throughout the decades. He was a Bay Area native and a huge fan of the Giants, and his voice is inextricably linked with their victories.
The song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" is played after every Giants home win, and has been part of some of their biggest moments. The song was played at the highest of high points for the franchise, a fitting legacy for Tony Bennett.
The Giants made a heartfelt post on Twitter regarding Bennett's death.
Becoming inextricably linked to his favorite team probably wasn't what Tony Bennett set out to accomplish, but he certainly enjoyed it. He was fully embraced by the franchise and the fandom and has become an icon. His musical career touched the lives of millions, and will continue to do so at San Francisco Giants games.
Having celebrity fans is not unique to MLB, but Tony Bennett was so connected to the organization he was almost a part of it. Fans will cherish their memories of him for the rest of their lives, at and away from the ballpark. It is rare for a musician to also be counted among sports legends, but in San Francisco, Bennett is there.
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the top franchises in the sport over the last few decades. They have been extremely consistent, which is an impressive feat considering they are in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Giants and the world lost an icon, but his memory will be enshrined in the baseball world forever.
Tony Bennett's song for San Francisco Giants wins could be heard a lot more this season
The Giants are in an interesting spot in the National League West. They are tied for second with the Arizona Diamondbacks and still behind the Dodgers. They have outperformed their expectations and have benefitted from the San Diego Padres falling by the wayside. If they can string together some more wins, they will be withing striking distance of the division crown.
Hearing Tony Bennett's voice echo through the San Francisco Giants' stadium will now fire up the fanbase even more.
Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence