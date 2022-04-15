"If we don't want a team to bunt, we'll defend the bunt" - San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler lays down the unwritten rules of baseball

The San Diego Padres were furious with Mauricio Dubon of the San Francisco Giants after bunting for a base hit in the sixth inning while the Padres were up 11-2. It is this season's first violation of the MLB's "unwritten rule."

When questioned about the supposed fury from the San Diego Padres that Mauricio Dubon bunted with his club up 11-2 in the sixth inning of Tuesday night's game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler had a strong response.

While Jayce Tingler and Tony La Russa have openly chastised their players for breaching unwritten rules in recent seasons, Kapler has defended Dubon.

Kapler, the current National League Manager of the Year, says there isn't a commonly agreed threshold for when an opposition offense should lighten up and to what degree they should ease up.

Kapler, by the way, is in his fifth season as a Major League manager after a 12-year career as a player. Even he is unaware of the so-called unwritten regulations' criteria.

The Giants are said to be the first team to purposefully and publicly break unwritten rules. They've spoken about handling blowouts as a team, and they've resolved to compete regardless of the score or scenario. Even in blowouts, the club feels there is benefit in burning opponents' arms by driving high pitch counts to win the series and gain advantages in the long run. For several years, the Giants have been debating whether or not to change that. They decided to put it into practice this season. Even when blowing out an opponent, players were warned that the squad would be more aggressive in Spring Training.

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler's career highlights

Gabe Kapler is the current manager of the San Francisco Giants. Kapler was an All-Star in the minor leagues for three consecutive years in1996, 1997, and 1998. Between 1998 to 2010, Kapler was a member of the following MLB teams: Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. After retiring as a player, Gabe Kapler served as a coach for the Israeli national baseball team in the 2013 World Baseball Classic. In 2018 and 2019, he was the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2020, he took over as the San Francisco Giants manager, leading them to a franchise-record 107 victories and the National League West title in 2021. Kapler was selected as the National League Manager of the Year for 2021.

