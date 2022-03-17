MLB Free Agency: San Francisco Giants add former Detroit Tigers Pitcher to the roster, can it help them win the pennant? 

Former Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd has just signed with the San Francisco Giants. The lefty pitcher will provide much-needed depth to the already deep rotation the Giants currently have.

While the signing of Matthew Boyd could add significant depth, will this piece give the San Francisco Giants a chance to win pennant? We will find out more as the season goes on. One thing to add about this signing is that Boyd will most likely not be ready to pitch until June.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Matt Boyd goes to Giants. $5.2M plus $2.3M incentives Matt Boyd goes to Giants. $5.2M plus $2.3M incentives Matthew Boyd should be ready by around June. Adds to their suddenly impressive depth after starting the winter with basically only an ace, Logan Webb, set. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Matthew Boyd should be ready by around June. Adds to their suddenly impressive depth after starting the winter with basically only an ace, Logan Webb, set. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Matthew Boyd injured the flexor tendon in his left arm last fall. The injury required surgery. He will likely miss the first couple months of the 2022 season. While this is not the news that many Giants fans want to hear, the San Francisco Giants still have one of the deepest rotations in baseball.

What this signing means for the San Francisco Giants

Adding a pitcher like Boyd and other starting pitchers like Carlos Martinez will give them insurance pieces for their rotation. Boyd's numbers while with the Detroit Tigers are not eye-popping in terms of win-loss record, but when you look at other metrics, he could potentially blossom as a Giant.

Matthew Boyd had a record of 3-8 a season ago but had a very respectable 3.89 ERA in the American League. With a little more run support and now pitching at a very pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, Boyd could have a career-altering season.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Matthew Boyd is the 5th starting pitcher signed or re-signed by the Giants this off-season, following DeSclafani, Wood, Cobb and Rodon. They suddenly look deep in the rotation. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Matthew Boyd is the 5th starting pitcher signed or re-signed by the Giants this off-season, following DeSclafani, Wood, Cobb and Rodon. They suddenly look deep in the rotation. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Carlos Martinez is actually yet another potential starter signed this winter by the Giants. Nobody has been better about finding great bounce-back candidates either. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Carlos Martinez is actually yet another potential starter signed this winter by the Giants. Nobody has been better about finding great bounce-back candidates either. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

The San Francisco Giants have reserrected the careers of a number of starting pitchers over the past several years, including Anthony DeSclafani, Logan Webb, and Kevin Gausman. Gausman signed with the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason. Can Webb, among others, replace this loss?

Carlos Martinez is another free agent signed by the Giants

The Giants have a chance to revitalize the careers of Carlos Martinez and Matthew Boyd while signing the players to relatively affordable contracts. This seems to be their philosophy. Only time will tell if this last question is true.

Nonetheless, the San Francisco Giants have greatly improved their depth in the starting rotation with multiple free-agent signings this offseason. While the Giants may have their eyes on the National League Pennant, the team must now focus on how to compete with the superteam Los Angeles Dodgers in their own division first.

