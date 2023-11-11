San Francisco Giants name Pat Burrell as team’s new hitting coach

San Francisco Giants new manager Bob Melvin's coaching staff is coming into good shape after naming Pat Burrell as the team's new hitting coach on Friday. The Giants have announced multiple coaching moves, including the former left fielder as the new hitting coach, Ryan Christenson as bench coach and Matt Williams as third base coach.

Pat Burrell is a former MLB player who was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1998 Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2000. After spending nine years in Philadelphia, he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays for two years before joining the San Francisco Giants in 2010.

Over his playing career, Burrell won two World Series titles and the Golden Spikes Award, making the Phillies Hall of Fame as well. After ending his career as a player, Burrell joined the Giants organization as a scout and a coach over the next few years. Now, he has been named the hitting coach of the team after going through several huge changes in the coaching staff since the arrival of new manager Bob Melvin.

As the Giants prepare their roster for the 2024 MLB season, their new-look coaching staff is coming together nicely, with a healthy blend of personalities in charge.

San Francisco Giants make multiple coaching appointments, including Pat Burrell

While former 12-year MLB player Pat Burrell has been named the new San Francisco Giants hitting coach, his appointment comes with several others. Former San Diego Padres associate manager Ryan Christenson joins the staff as the new bench coach while former Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams joins as the new third base coach.

Christenson was the bench coach for the Padres before being appointed associate manager and will take on coaching duties for the Giants next season. Williams has many years of coaching under his belt and has filled various coaching roles on a handful of teams in the major leagues. All three additions are strong moves that show plenty of promise for the future.