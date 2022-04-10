Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups- April 10th, 2022

The Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants play the final game of a three-game series this Sunday in San Francisco. The Giants won the first game of the series by a score of 6-5. The Marlins won game two 2-1.
The San Francisco Giants are coming off an NL West title where they won a franchise record of 107 games. A notable loss from the batting lineup was All-Star catcher Buster Posey, who retired after last season.
The Miami Marlins came into the season with raised expectations after many notable signings. Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings, slugger Jorge Soler, Avisal Garcia, and Joey Wendle are among the most notable additions to the 2022 team. Here are the projected lineups, starting pitchers, and the injury reports for Sunday's matchup.
Miami Marlins Injury Report
The Miami Marlins injury report can be seen below.
Dylan Floro is expected to return by the end of the month after dealing with a rotator cuff injury. Last year, Floro recorded 15 saves for the Marlins.
San Francisco Giants Injury Report
The Giants injury report can be seen below.
Several key players are on the current injury report for the Giants. Evan Longoria, Tommy La Stella, and LaMonte Wade Jr. were all key pieces of the Giants' magical 2021 season and will be needed to make a playoff push.
Left-hander Matt Boyd is out for at least the next 60 days and will be a key piece to the back end of the rotation.
Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineups
Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins' projected lineup can be seen below.
Jorge Soler headlines the much-improved Marlins lineup from a year ago. Soler signed with the team this offseason after winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants' projected lineup is below.
Brandon Belt had a great first day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a homer. Belt will be a key bat while other starters rehab from injuries.
Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Rotations
Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins rotation can be seen below.
The rotation is headed by All-Star Sandy Alcantara. Trevor Rogers is expected to get the start Sunday against the Giants.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants' pitching rotation can be seen below.
Logan Webb had a breakout season a year ago and leads the pitching rotation in 2022. Newly signed starter Carlos Rodon is expected to be the number-two starter. The Giants appear to have one of the deepest rotations in all of baseball.