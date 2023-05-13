Sandy Alcantara contract: How much does Miami Marlins star earn in 2023?

Sandy Alcantara is one of the most promising talents in modern baseball. He is one of the valued members of the Maimi Marlins team. Fans are interested in knowing about the details of the contract that Sandy Alcantara has and how much he earns in a year.

Sandy Alcantara signed a five-year contract deal with the Miami Marlins of $56 million. This means that earns $11.2 million in a year. He also has a signing bonus of $1.5 million.

Sandy Alcantara first emerged on the Miami Marlins team in 2017 after being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals. He is known for his fastball whose velocity is around 97 mph, maxing around at 101 mph. He is known to use both a four-seam fastball and a sinker that has above-average horizontal and vertical movement. He also pitches the changeup, slider, and curveball, although his using a curveball is rare.

He holds the Miami Marlins record of most innings pitched by a rookie and most innings pitched and strikeouts by a Dominican-born player.

Sandy Alcantara won the NL Cy Young Award in 2022, thereby making him one of the best pitchers on the team. It is expected that his contract will allow him to showcase more of his baseball skills to his fans.

Sandy Alcantara MLB career

Sandy Alcantara in Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies game

Sandy Alcantara has had a good career in the MLB so far. Playing for the Miami Marlins has helped him to gain considerable experience as a player. He is already a 2-time All-Star.

Alcantara already has a win-loss record of 35-46 with an earned run average of 3.20. In addition to this, he also has 669 strikeouts in his career. He is expected to make further progress in his career while playing for the Miami Marlins team.

