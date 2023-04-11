Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins had a season to remember in 2022. He led the league in batters faced, innings pitched, and complete games.

Moreover, Alcantara was able to post a ERA of just 2.28 while accruing a record of 14-9. For his efforts, the 26-year old became the third Dominican-born pitcher in history to win the Cy Young Award.

Alcantara was nothing short of a titan for his team last year. But a recent performance against a divisional rival is leading some to think that maybe the 6'5 right-hander has lost his touch.

Things looked good as Alcantara settled into his third start of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. However, after he allowed a solo shot to the 2023 Grapefuit League batting champ Jake Cave, things began to go pear-shaped, fast.

Sandy Alcantara gave up five more runs in the inning, as the Phillies went through the order. Eventually, Alcantara and Cave met for the second time in the inning, which ended in a groundout from Cave. Alcantara lasted only four innings and was charged with nine earned runs before being yanked in the bottom of the fifth after failing to record an out.

"Sandy Alcántara vs. the Phillies tonight: 4 IP, 10 H, 9 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 77 P" - Talkin' Baseball

Phillies fans, who have become used to Alcantara in their division, are obviously gloating over their team's performance. It is not every day that their team is able to knock a reigning Cy Young winner so drastically off his game.

As far as Alcantara's career stats go, his historical numbers against the Philadelphia Phillies are mediocre. The Dominican ace has a record of 6-8 in 17 career appearances against the team, along with an ERA of 3.97.

Sandy Alcantara needs to be the man standing between his team and last place

The Phillies ended up capturing the victory by a very commanding 15-3 margin. While it is unlikely that their next outing against Sandy Alcantara will be as fruitful, Phillies fans are making sure to enjoy the buzz while they can.

Even with the likes of Alcantara on their roster, the Miami Marlins will find it very difficult to compete with teams in their division like the New York Mets. Already in last place in their division, the Marlins will need far better showings from Alcantara if they want even a slight hope at improving their lot in the league.

