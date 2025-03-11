Sandy Alcantara headlines ex-Reds GM’s 4 potential Yankees targets after Gerrit Cole's season-ending surgery

Former GM Jim Bowden recently named Marlins superstar Sandy Alcantara and three others as potential targets for the Yankees, considering they won't have Gerrit Cole for the 2025 season. The Yankees had already lost 2024 American League Rookie of the Year winner Lusi Gil for three months, and this most recent injury setback will surely test their pitching depth.

Currently an MLB insider for CBS Sports, Jim Bowden used to be the GM of the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals. He was also Baseball America's MLB Executive of the Year in 1999.

The insider recently joined Russ Thaler at CBS Sports HQ on Monday to discuss the impact of Cole's absence, highlighting four potential players to go after for the Yankees. Noting Alcantara's past Cy Young victory and impressive performances in spring training, he said [3:49]:

"Number one, at some point, the Miami Marlins are going to trade Sandy Alcantara, and the Yankees have a farm system that is strong enough, deep enough to make a run at him whenever they decide to trade him."

After Alcantara, the 63-year-old pointed out two pitchers from the San Diego Padres, with one of them being a former Yankees player:

"The Padres will listen on Dylan Cease, and they'll listen on former Yankee Michael King as well. Look, right now, they're planning on keeping them, but if they get overwhelmed, AJ Preller is open to trading either one of them, whether it be now or at the trade deadline."

Bowden then mentioned Kyle Gibson, an All-Star free agent who last played for the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB insider claims Aaron Judge wants Yankees to trade for Sandy Alcantara

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is reportedly pushing for a move for Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. Although GM Brian Cashman has other options in mind, Alcantara seems to be Judge's priority.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez shared the news in a recent social media post, highlighting the plethora of options and Judge's preference.

Rodriguez tweeted:

"According to my sources, Brian Cashman might consider pursuing Erick Fedde, Dylan Cease, and Sandy Alcantara. Additionally, he could explore the possibility of reuniting with Sonny Gray or Michael King; however, Aaron Judge has expressed a strong interest in Sandy Alcantara"

The Yankees recently made a significant move by acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. Following the trade, team owner Hal Steinbrenner revealed that Aaron Judge played a key part in making it happen. As for the 2-time AL MVP, it remains to be seen whether he’ll get his wish this time.

