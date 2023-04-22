 Sandy Alcantara Injury Report: Latest update and potential recovery timetable 

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara took the league by storm last season. After posting a 2.28 ERA over a league-best 128 innings inclusive of 6 complete games, he became the first Dominican pitcher to win the Cy Young since Bartolo Colon.

While his team did not fare as well as he did personally, finishing fourth in their division, Alcantara's strong performance gave fans hope for the 2023 campaign.

Although Alcantara has posted a record of 1-2 and a 5.47 ERA over 4 starts this season, fans were hoping things would improve for their ace as the season went on. Those hopes were threatened, at least in part, when the Marlins announced that Sandy Alcantara would be missing his next scheduled start against the Cleveland Guardians on account of tendonitis in his bicep.

"Sandy Alcantara injury: Marlins ace skips start with biceps tendinitis, but avoids IL for now" - CBS Sports MLB

The news was initially jarring for Miami Marlins fans, who have watched with cautious optimism as their team has held their own against divisional opponents so far this season.

However, it was recently announced that Sandy Alcantara's condition is not serious. The 27-year old is expected to be back up and throwing in time for his scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves in an anticipated series that is due to kick off in the coming week.

"Sandy Alcantara has given up 13 ER in 10.0 IP (11.70 ERA) in his last two starts. His season ERA is 5.84 despite throwing a complete game shutout on April 4" - Talkin Baseball

After signing a 5-year contract worth $56 million before last season, Alcantara evidently hopes to spend the prime years of his career playing in Miami. So far, he has been largely able to avoid any serious injuries in his 6-year playing career.

Sandy Alcantara is eyeing up another trophy-winning season

After he was named as a Cy Young and an All-Star last season, the baseball world rightly began to see Alcantara as one of the league's most elite pitchers. While his skill is evident to anyone who watches, Alcantara's limited experience as a big-time starter causes him to be looked over sometimes.

If Alcantara can use the 2023 season as a vehicle to prove that 2022 was by no means a fluke, he will be able to cement his reputation as one of the strongest pitchers around, and might be able to expect an earlier-than-anticipated contract extension.

