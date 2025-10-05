  • home icon
  "Scary medical procedure left her with lasting disabilities" - Casey Schmitt's girlfriend Allie makes an emotional plea to support her mother

"Scary medical procedure left her with lasting disabilities" - Casey Schmitt’s girlfriend Allie makes an emotional plea to support her mother

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:06 GMT
Casey Schmitt with his girlfriend, Allie (Images from - Instagram.com/@allie_devincenzi)
Casey Schmitt with his girlfriend, Allie (Images from - Instagram.com/@allie_devincenzi)

Having made his big league debut in May 2023, San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt has enjoyed a decent 2025 season.

Like his teammates and coaches on the field, his girlfriend, Allie, is a constant source of support for the 26-year-old in all aspects of his life. She often turns up to the ballpark to cheer for the Giants whenever Schmitt is in aciton.

For the time being, however, it appears baseball has taken a back seat in Casey and Allie's lives, with more pressing matters at hand.

On Saturday, Allie took to Instagram to make an emotional plea to help support her mother, who recently underwent a "scary medical procedure", that has left her with lasting issues.

"As many of you know from being around me and seeing on instagram, in April, my mom underwent a very scary medical procedure that has left her with lasting disabilities. I think I had subconsciously hoped I would never need to make this, and my mom would heal faster than anyone expected."
"My mom is doing everything she possibly can to get back to where she was before, but the pressure from all the bills is adding up. I know my mom will keep fighting and working every day to get better. I will be putting the link to the GoFundMe in this post and in my bio. Thank you for reading, donating, and sharing. We can’t thank everyone enough for their support and help through this time 🫶🏼" Allie posted
Casey Schmitt's girlfriend, Allie, expresses pride as the Giants' 2025 season comes to an end

Having failed to qualify for the postseason, the curtain fell on the San Francisco Giants' 2025 season with a home series against the Colorado Rockies.

As they closed out their season with three successive wins, infielder Casey Schmitt's girlfriend, Allie, took to Instagram to express her pride for how her boyfriend performed this year.

"And that’s a wrap on 2025 season! Couldn’t be more proud of everything you’ve accomplished this year @caseyschmitt 🙌🏻 a whole season in the big leagues! Thanking God every day! You are so deserving and the hardest working person I know 🫶🏼 now it’s time for vacation!" Allie posted

Casey Schmitt finished the regular season with a .237 batting average, along with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
