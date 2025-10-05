"Scary medical procedure left her with lasting disabilities" - Casey Schmitt’s girlfriend Allie makes an emotional plea to support her mother

Having made his big league debut in May 2023, San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt has enjoyed a decent 2025 season. Like his teammates and coaches on the field, his girlfriend, Allie, is a constant source of support for the 26-year-old in all aspects of his life. She often turns up to the ballpark to cheer for the Giants whenever Schmitt is in aciton.For the time being, however, it appears baseball has taken a back seat in Casey and Allie's lives, with more pressing matters at hand. On Saturday, Allie took to Instagram to make an emotional plea to help support her mother, who recently underwent a &quot;scary medical procedure&quot;, that has left her with lasting issues.&quot;As many of you know from being around me and seeing on instagram, in April, my mom underwent a very scary medical procedure that has left her with lasting disabilities. I think I had subconsciously hoped I would never need to make this, and my mom would heal faster than anyone expected.&quot;&quot;My mom is doing everything she possibly can to get back to where she was before, but the pressure from all the bills is adding up. I know my mom will keep fighting and working every day to get better. I will be putting the link to the GoFundMe in this post and in my bio. Thank you for reading, donating, and sharing. We can’t thank everyone enough for their support and help through this time 🫶🏼&quot; Allie posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCasey Schmitt's girlfriend, Allie, expresses pride as the Giants' 2025 season comes to an endHaving failed to qualify for the postseason, the curtain fell on the San Francisco Giants' 2025 season with a home series against the Colorado Rockies. As they closed out their season with three successive wins, infielder Casey Schmitt's girlfriend, Allie, took to Instagram to express her pride for how her boyfriend performed this year.&quot;And that’s a wrap on 2025 season! Couldn’t be more proud of everything you’ve accomplished this year @caseyschmitt 🙌🏻 a whole season in the big leagues! Thanking God every day! You are so deserving and the hardest working person I know 🫶🏼 now it’s time for vacation!&quot; Allie posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCasey Schmitt finished the regular season with a .237 batting average, along with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.