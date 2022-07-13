"Scherzer was injured for 2 months" "Logan Webb has been slept on for too long" - MLB Twitter divided over MLB insider's list of All-Star snubs

In a contentious debate among MLB fans, the All-Star Game selections continue to be a hot topic. Due to the sheer amount of talent in the league, several marquee names have been left out of the All-Star Game.
Fans and pundits alike have shared their list of All-Star Game snubs on social media. MLB insider Jeff Passan shared his a few days ago, and very recently, it was Jon Heyman that shared his.
Heyman's take on the snubs included the usual names such as Austin Riley, Dylan Cease, Ty France, Brandon Drury, and Zack Wheeler. What is unique about his list are the inclusions of Max Scherzer, Logan Webb, and Anthony Rizzo.
Scherzer, in particular, missed a considerable amount of time due to an oblique strain. However, he continues to impress and still boasts a 6-1 record through 10 games with a 2.15 ERA.
Many fans pointed out that Scherzer deserved to be in the All-Star Game too. They compared him to Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, who pitched just one more inning than Scherzer this season, but was selected to the team.
Another name that was left out of the MLB All-Star National League roster was of San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb. The young hurler has been brilliant this season. He has posted a 2.90 ERA through 18 starts with a record of 7-3.
Webb, along with Carlos Rodon, have been the stabilizers for the rotation of an otherwise banged-up Giants pitching staff.
MLB fans discuss further MLB All-Star Game exclusions
Anthony Rizzo has also been a topic for being "snubbed" as an All-Star. The former three-time All-Star has smashed 22 home runs and 56 RBIs for the high octane New York Yankees offense this year.
Heyman further added a list that included the aforementioned Webb, Texas' Jonah Heim, Washington's Josh Bell, and Cleveland's Shane Bieber.
Fans still can't seem to agree on the most deserving catcher in the American League.
Many have questioned the inclusion of New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino. Fans have pointed out that either Jonah Heim or Boston's Christian Vazquez should have been selected.
Fans also continued to criticize the system of selection for the All-Star Game.
The All-Star Game is a competition between the best players, but it's also a popularity contest. In the end, the league put the voting system in place to give the fans a chance to see their favorites in an exhibition game.