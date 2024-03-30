"Score looking like the first quarter of a 76ers vs Hawks game" - Braves fans troll Phillies fans after Marcell Ozuna breaks the game wide open

The Atlanta Braves are facing off against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, to start the season. While their first game got pushed back to Friday, it did not deter the offense as they took down Philadelphia 9-3.

Atlanta picked up right where they left off on Friday and continued to have hot bats on Saturday. Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, and Marcell Ozuna all hit home runs to break the game open.

Ozuna's three-run blast in the sixth inning put Atlanta up 11-4. This lineup is full of elite hitters from top to bottom, which could be the case for the team's production all year.

After the home run, Braves fans took to social media to stick it to Phillies fans. There is not much love between the two fanbases, so whenever a team has an edge, that fanbase will let the other know.

"Score looking like the first quarter of a 76ers vs Hawks game" one fan posted.

"Pile on the Phillies" another fan posted.

Atlanta fans want to see the team keep piling runs on the Phillies. They do not want to leave any doubt as to who controls the National League East. Last year, Atlanta held a 14-game lead over the Phillies to capture the division title.

It is going to be tough to slow down the Braves

Atlanta Braves (Image via Getty)

The Braves came into the new year with the second-best odds to win the World Series, right behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. From pitching to the offensive lineup, this is one of the best teams in the league.

The starting rotation is one of the best in all of baseball. It will be tough for opposing teams to push runs across the board between Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, and Max Fried.

Offensively, the same thing could be said. From top to bottom, there is not a single hitter that is hiding in this lineup. Even the club's backup catcher, Travis d'Arnaud, has the ability to crush baseballs.

Ronald Acuna Jr., coming off an MVP season, will look to continue to turn heads. Last season, he became the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bags. He already has five hits through the first two games.

Atlanta's last World Series victory came back in 2021. It would not surprise many if they were the last team standing when the season comes to a close.

