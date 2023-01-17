When Carlos Correa's contract with the San Francisco Giants fell through, Scott Boras called Steve Cohen while he was on vacation in order to work out a deal with Cohen's New York Mets.

Cohen believed he had just given the New York Mets an advantage, perhaps even making them the favorites in the National League at the time. A few weeks later, the Mets discovered identical problems with Correa's lower leg, causing them to use their right to withdraw from the original contract. Since then, Carlos Correa has committed to the Minnesota Twins.

"I think this is a better deal for him because of the structure of the contract. The likelihood of playing 12 years was unforeseen" - Scott Boras reply to Bob Nightengale

Scott Boras didn't appreciate the way in which the Mets' management went about the deal. Boras didn't shy away from voicing his angst, and in that same interview with USA Today, he said:

"I don’t understand the Mets, I gave them all of the information. We had them talk to four doctors. They knew the issue the Giants had. And yet, they still call the same doctor the Giants used for his opinion. There was no new information. So why negotiate a contract if you were going to rely on the same doctor?" - Scott Boras

"It was different with the Giants because a doctor had an opinion they didn’t know about. But the Mets had notice of this. They knew the opinion of the Giants. So why did you negotiate when you know this thing in advance?" - Scott Boras

How did Carlos Correa's deal with the Twins come about?

The impasse with the Mets continued for two weeks before Boras and Carlos Correa realized they were out of options. Even if the Mets exercised their first two club option years for $26.5 million each, the backloaded contract would still pay him $210 million over the first eight years, keeping the average yearly compensation at $26.5 million.

Throughout the process, Chief Baseball Officer and Executive Vice President of the Twins, Derek Falvey, communicated with Boras frequently. A six-year, $200 million pact was reached at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 9, after they had been working closely together all day.

The deal, which has four club options, could become a 10-year, $270 million agreement if the Twins exercise the option years, or it could become automatically vested if Correa essentially stays healthy and finishes in the top five of the MVP race, wins a Silver Slugger, or wins the MVP of the World Series or ALCS. Carlos Correa receives the second-highest average salary of any shortstop over the course of the six-year guarantee, which is $33.34 million.

