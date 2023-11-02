Pete Alonso is going to hit free agency after next year unless the New York Mets can extend him beforehand. He recently hired Scott Boras, which generally leads to a pretty big contract. He's been one of the premier players at first base, and he could command a hefty fee on the open market.

As is custom whenever anyone enters free agency, comparisons are going to be made. Recent free agent signings of similar players will be used as negotiation tactics or by fans to justify what a player does or does not deserve.

Scott Boras knows this, but he doesn't think it carries any weight whatsoever. He said via SNY:

"I don’t think those recent contracts, certainly negotiated by others, are really relevant to anything that has to do with what’s going to happen in the future. Particularly with Pete Alonso."

The recent contracts he mentioned have been pretty big. Recently, star free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman inked a six-year, $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Atlanta Braves traded for Matt Olson before signing him to an eight-year extension with the Braves worth $168 million. The players aren't the same as Alonso, but none of it matters to Boras.

Scott Boras isn't worried about market value for Pete Alonso

Scott Boras added:

"We all work in different markets, and I got Mark Teixeira a contract where he became a world champion with the Yankees for $180 million in 2007. I also understand I got Prince Fielder a contract at [$214 million] in 2011. There are different markets, different representation, and different dynamics you look at."

Atlanta is a smaller market, but both Los Angeles and New York are big markets, so the value could be impacted by that. It remains to be seen what Alonso's true value is. If the Mets extend him now, then the true open market value may never be known.

Pete Alonso is a pending free agent next year

If Pete Alonso enters free agency and a bidding war ensues, then it's possible that the contract could end up even higher than the other two star first basemen. Mega contracts are even more common now than they were in Olson's and Freeman's signings, which could play a huge role.