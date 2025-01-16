Scott Boras drops bombshell on Pete Alonso’s Mets future

After rejecting a seven-year, $158 million contract from the New York Mets in 2023, free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso now finds himself in a situation where he will perhaps be ruing that decision. Although the 30-year-old is reportedly ready to stay in Queens on a much shorter, three-year contract, the two parties are still unable to agree on terms.

According to reports, the Mets are willing to let go of Alonso if he adjusts his monetary demands, which has seemingly given the organization the upper hand in negotiations.

Pete Alonso's agent, Scott Boras, sat down with Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Wednesday, offering an update on Alonso's contract negotiations. Although he didn't name any names, Boras said that Alonso is open to listening to offers from other franchises.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don’t want to address preemptive questions about it," Boras said. "You’re going to have to ask Pete how he’s going to feel and what he’s going to do. He’s just in the marketplace listening right now. Teams are now getting a little more definition about their teams, so I think things will move."

Trending

Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets - Game 5 - Source: Getty

For the "elite" free agents still on the market, going the route of signing a one-year deal in order to prove themselves, in turn generating a much better offer for themselves next year, may also be worth considering. Although one of the other top free agents, Alex Bregman, is reportedly against the idea of a short-term deal, Pete Alonso, on the other hand, is reportedly open to the possibility.

Pete Alonso looks to continue where he left off in 2024

Pete Alonso had a strong 2024 with the New York Mets. Nicknamed the Polar Bear for his ability to hit the baseball with plenty of power, Alonso once again surpassed the 30-home run mark, finishing the regular season with 34 home runs.

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets - Game 3 - Source: Getty

However, arguably his biggest blast came in the postseason, as Pete Alonso hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in game three of the wild-card series against the Milwaukee Brewers to turn a two-run deficit into a one-run lead.

Without Alonso's late heroics to save the day, the Mets were staring down the barrel of elimination from the postseason. As it turned out, they went on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the division series and reach the NLCS for the first time since 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback