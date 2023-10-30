After a disappointing 2023 campaign, the New York Yankees are entering a pivotal offseason, which could bring sweeping changes to the organization. There is a possibility that several members of the roster who closed the regular season with New York may not be the club come Spring Training.

"Rival executives believe the #Padres will trade OF Juan Soto this offseason, per @BNightengale" - @MLBDeadlineNews

While the team will need to address several pending openings on the roster, there is one trade rumor that will likely stick with them all offseason. This comes in the form of San Diego Padres superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who has been heavily linked in a potential trade to the New York Yankees.

One of the top outfielders in the MLB, Juan Soto is entering his final year of salary arbitration. While he has been one of the most productive players in the MLB since his rookie season, there is a belief that the San Diego Padres may not be looking to sign him to a long-term contract extension.

“They need it man. The Yankees need a star left-handed bat.” -Sean Casey on the Juan Soto Yankees rumors" - @TalkinYanks

This has led many to believe that the Padres will make Soto available, someone who many believe would shine for New York. Among those in favor of the move is Sean Casey, the three-time All-Star and former hitting coach for the Bronx Bombers.

As someone who knows firsthand what New York needs on offense, Casey said of a potential Juan Soto deal, "It would be such a grand slam for them". The former first baseman said that pairing Juan Soto with Aaron Judge could completely stabilize the club's inconsistent lineup.

What could a trade of Juan Soto to the New York Yankees look like?

Fortunately for the Bronx Bombers, the club seemingly has an infinite number of intriguing prospects that could tempt the San Diego Padres into making a blockbuster trade. Names such as Michael King, Jasson Dominguez, and Oswald Peraza have all been mentioned in potential trade packages for the three-time All-Star.

It remains to be seen what exactly the Padres would be looking for in return, however, given the fact that stars such as Blake Snell and Josh Hader are set for unrestricted free agency, pitching may be a prize for San Diego.