"Season officially over" "One run short once again" - San Francisco Giants fans heartbroken by one-run loss to San Diego Padres

The San Francisco Giants rallied late in the game but came up just short against the San Diego Padres. The battle between the National League West rivals came down to the wire and could have gone either way. The Giants scored three runs in the eighth inning to make it a one-run game, but were unable to tie or surpass the Padres.

This game also had a rare poor showing from Giants star pitcher Carlos Rodon. The All-Star pitcher pitched four innings and gave up four hits and five runs while only recording two strikeouts. These statistics are well below Rodon's capability. For many, this loss marked the end of playoff hopes for the San Francisco Giants.

Losing close games has become a recurring trend for the Giants.

The eighth-inning scoring almost made the loss even more difficult to stomach, since it raised fans' hopes. The score was stagnant for a while, and many fans had already chalked it up as a loss to the San Diego Padres.

Losing has almost become the expectation for the San Francisco Giants, who now find themselves five games under .500. The team was expected to be battling for a playoff spot by this point of the season. Instead, they will need to scratch and claw just to have a winning record.

Losing games does have long-term benefits, as it improves their draft position. However, fans would rather watch a winning team than a losing one.

The San Francisco Giants are a talented team that has just not been able to put all the pieces together this season.

This season did not go the way the Giants hoped it would.

The Giants simply could not keep up with the San Diego Padres in this game. Losses like this have almost become the norm, and fans are getting fed up.

CJ @SkwidToast @SFGiants I would take the Giants with 20 more L's if it meant we had one player that excited me enough to watch right now. @SFGiants I would take the Giants with 20 more L's if it meant we had one player that excited me enough to watch right now.

The San Diego Padres took care of business against the Giants and will now prepare for their postseason push.

The San Diego Padres have momentum after this win over the San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

The acquisition of Juan Soto made the Padres an immediate threat in the National League. While they likely won't be able to steal the division from the Los Angeles Dodgers, they can earn a Wild Card spot.

With the talent on the team, the Padres are more than capable of getting hot at the right time and going on a run. If that run comes in the playoffs, there is no limit on how far the Padres can go.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt