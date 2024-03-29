"Season’s over already" - Mets fans in shambles as team musters one hit in Opening Day loss to Brewers

After the weather postponed the New York Mets Opening Day on Thursday, they kicked off the new season on Friday. They took on the Milwaukee Brewers in an afternoon matchup, but it did not go as fans had hoped.

The Amazins fell to the Brew Crew 3-1. There was little to write home about during this game, as Milwaukee outhit New York 8-1. That is going to have to be something the team fixes quickly.

Milwaukee's starter, Freddy Peralta, threw a stellar game, shutting down the Mets' bats. He went six innings, giving up just one run on a solo homer while striking out eight batters.

This was not the impression fans expected. Those in the Big Apple are worried it will be another long year for their squad. Last season, the club finished 29 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

"Season's over already" one fan posted.

"Scheduled tweet, didn't miss seeing this daily" another fan posted.

The team will have to regroup and come out strong on Saturday. Another struggling performance on the offensive side will make fans come unglued.

Things got heated between the Mets and Brewers on Friday

New York Mets - Jeff McNeil (Image via Getty)

Not often do fans see the benches clear as early as it did for the Mets and Brewers on Friday. Things got chippy late into the game between infielder Jeff Mcneil and Rhys Hoskins.

In the eighth inning, Hoskins slid into second base late to potentially break up the double play. McNeil took exception to that, as the late slide could have injured McNeil. Back in 2015, former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Chase Utley slid late into second base, breaking Ruben Tejada's leg.

The slide made McNeil bobble the transfer, and he immediately pointed down at Hoskins in disgust. The two had a few words before both benches came to their aid.

Hoskins gestured to McNeil that he was being a baby, and McNeil likely said some things that should not be repeated. However, much like most of the time, when benches clear, nothing drastic happens.

There was a lot of pushing, shoving, and standing around. But you cannot blame them; nobody wants to get disciplined this early into the season.

The two clubs play two more games this weekend for their three-game series. With the early bad blood between the two, this may be a matchup fans will want to tune into this weekend.

