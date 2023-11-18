Seattle Mariners acquire Luis Urias from the Red Sox in exchange of RHP Isaiah Campbell

Late on Friday, the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners made a deal to send Luis Urias to Seattle in exchange for RHP Isaiah Campbell. This is the first major move for Boston's CBO, Craig Breslow.

Urias split his time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox in 2023. In 52 games, he hit .194/.337/.299 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.

Urias can play both second and third base. He will provide Seattle with somebody who can be counted on defensively while they hope his offense will increase in a new destination.

Signing Campbell gives Boston a pitching prospect with a high ceiling. He stands at 6-4 and 230 pounds and can command his fastball to the upper 90s with a ton of life.

