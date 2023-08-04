The Seattle Mariners have upset its fanbase with their recent decision to jack up their flex membership ticket prices. Ticket prices for the 2024 season were raised anywhere between 25% to 50%.

On top of the surging prices, season ticket holders were informed in an email of an auto-renew option for next month. The email confused fans on how to cancel their package, as they have to access another website to do so.

Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Trying to catch up on this Mariners season ticket story.



It looks like:



Prices for season tickets were raised anywhere from 25-50% across the board.



Season ticket holders were emailed about an auto-renew in a month.



The link to opt out of auto renew wasn’t included.



Yikes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are various levels to the flex membership season ticket plan, and all levels have increased in pricing. The lowest level was $500, which will rise to $750 next season.

This is quite the move for an organization that has struggled during the first half of the season. Luckily, they have worked their way back to a 56-52 record, putting them in third place in the American League West.

Fans had plenty to say online about the change in prices:

"Yikes is right! What in the world! There better be a 500 million dollar check to Babe Ruth #2 being cut real soon!" one fan posted.

Jon Christenson @therealjonchris @MarinerMuse Yikes is right! What in the world! There better be a 500 million dollar check to babe ruth # 2 being cut real soon!!!

"I was shocked. Tickets have gone up almost 70% since I became a season ticket holder. Eventually a lot of us will be priced out. If the FO and ownership seemed to actually WANT to go all in and take advantage of this window I might feel differently" another fan posted.

Jaime @thevaguequeen @MarinerMuse I was shocked. Tickets have gone up almost 70% since I became a season ticket holder. Eventually a lot of us will be priced out.



If the FO and ownership seemed to actually WANT to go all in and take advantage of this window I might feel differently.

Scott Sherriff @racer0308 @MarinerMuse Time to stay away from the ballpark folks. That is flat out ridiculous.

Paul Hamann @TeacherRefPoet @MarinerMuse Been a season ticket holder since 2003. Price increases have been modest until '22.



Got a $600 flex plan in '22--told two yrs at that level would get me All-Star priority



They shifted that level to $750 for '23 (bait and switch).



Same is $1k for '24



67% increase over 2 yrs!

The flex membership was supposed to be a cheaper option to secure season tickets, but the membership cost is getting too expensive for some fans.

jason @jgrenn @MarinerMuse My flex package went up to 66%! I will not be renewing

Wesley VanDuyn @Zeppelin4U2 @MarinerMuse Not a good look at all…

Drew @ABFW2008 @MarinerMuse My tickets doubled in price. 1650, to 3300!! We will not be renewing. I can’t believe this ownership. Trash organization.

Paul Rust @paul_m_rust @MarinerMuse Been a fan for 40 years. Cannot support this ownership group anymore. Media will say this is not the Kevin Mather era, but actually it’s just a bad copy and maybe worse.

Many have said they will not be renewing their membership for next season. Furthermore, they are tired of the ownership valuing dollars over putting together the best baseball team possible.

Seattle Mariners need to take advantage of their matchups in August

Red Sox Mariners Baseball

The time for the Seattle Mariners to get it going is now. They have the perfect opportunity to separate themselves in the division with a successful series against the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle holds a half-game lead over the Angels for third place in the American League West.

They have a few series this month against sub-.500 teams that can help their cause. After the four-game series with the Angels, they take on the San Diego Padres next week.

Seattle closes the month with two series against the Kansas City Royals and one against the Oakland Athletics. The Mariners need to take advantage of these matchups in August.