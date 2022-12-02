Mitch Haniger's time with the Seattle Mariners could be over. It's being reported that the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers are among the most interested in the outfielder. Haniger, who became a free agent at the end of the season, wasn't offered a qualifying offer by Seattle.

The Mariners were hoping to work something out with Mitch Haniger in the off-season. It doesn't look like that will be the case with the most recent news. The market for Haniger has started to heat up.

While having an impressive 2021 season, he only played in 57 games in 2022. He was dealing with an ankle sprain that bugged him for most of the season. When healthy, Haniger is excellent at the plate.

in 2021, he hit .253 with 39 home runs. Seattle Mariners fans don't want to lose him. While healthy, he was an excellent addition to Julio Rodriguez in their outfield.

"Losing Mitch is gonna hurt!" one fan said.

"Don't leave us," said another.

Seattle Mariners fans don't want to see Mitch Haniger anywhere else next season. In the 57 games he played last season, he hit .246 with 11 home runs. It's safe to say that if he hadn't dealt with an ankle injury for much of the season, he would've had another great year.

Boston and Texas fans are excited that their teams are the two most interested. Texas has been linked to many free agents, and they're looking to break out next season. Boston had a disappointing season last year and they're looking to upgrade in any way that they can.

The Seattle Mariners might be better off without Mitch Haniger

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners

Mitch Haniger has been hindered by injuries for most of his career. He's only played more than 100 games in a season twice in his career. It's tough to pay a player who is consistently on the IL.

When he is healthy, he is a menace at the plate. In 2021, the second time he has played in over 100 games, he hit .253/.318/.485 with 39 home runs. It was a good enough season that he even received a number of MVP votes that year.

For a team that is ready to make another exciting run next season, they can't gamble on whether Haniger can remain healthy or not. They need players that they can depend on.

Seattle shouldn't be too worried if they can't re-sign Haniger for a reasonable amount. They acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who has extreme power at the plate.

It will be interesting to see who ends up as Seattle's starting outfield when free agency is over.

