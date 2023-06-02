The Seattle Mariners were MLB's most profitable team in 2022. They cleared $84 million in annual operations last season. The successful year boosted the Mariners to 13th on Forbes' most valuable MLB teams.
Given their financial success, you would think the Mariners would have no trouble spending that money, but that has not been the case. They still have huge problems finding free agents to come and play for them.
Regarding payrolls, Seattle doesn't compare with some of the top teams. The New York Mets have a payroll of $345 million, while Seattle has a $138 million payroll for the 2023 season.
The Mariners have already had their ups and downs this season, which isn't sitting well with fans. After making the postseason for the first time in 20 years last season, fans were ready for this team to take off. Going into the weekend, they sit 6.5 games out of first place in the division.
"Money over winning is the Mariners way" - one fan tweeted.
"This team will never be champions until there's an ownership change" - another fan tweeted.
Seattle Mariners fans are frustrated with how their front office operates. Being the most profitable team, they want to see that money used to sign top free agents and make this team even better.
Fans want to see Seattle shift their focus to being a winning team over a profitable one. They're the only team in the league that has yet to appear in a World Series.
Seattle Mariners have a tough June ahead of them
The month of June could be a make-or-break month for the Seattle Mariners. They have a tough stretch of games for nearly the whole month.
They start with a series against the division-leading Texas Rangers. After that, they take on the San Diego Padres in a two-game series. While San Diego hasn't been up to snuff this season, you still can't sleep on their talented roster.
Then, Seattle will shift their focus to another divisional foe, the Los Angeles Angels. Two good series against the Rangers and the Angels could flip the division around.
Seattle ends their month with a series against the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. This month will be a test for the Mariners, and they must be at the top of their game to make it out of the month with a winning record.