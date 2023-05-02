Utility man/designated hitter Tommy La Stella, one of the underwhelming crop of free agents signed by the Seattle Mariners this offseason, was designated for assignment by the club on Tuesday.

The move was made to clear room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Bryce Miller. Miller, the team's No. 2 prospect, was called up from Double-A Arkansas to start Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ Tommy La Stella has been designated for assignment by the Mariners to clear a 26-man roster spot for Bryce Miller. Tommy La Stella has been designated for assignment by the Mariners to clear a 26-man roster spot for Bryce Miller.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tommy La Stella was one of three low-priced free agents that the Seattle Mariners acquired over the offseason, frustrating a good deal of the ballclub's fans. While others pursued bigger talents, the Mariners signed La Stella, outfielder A.J. Pollock and second baseman Kolten Wong to supplement the team's roster heading into 2023.

Joey @jomanhan9 @DKramer_ Thanks god. No disrespect to the guy, but hes a designated hitter who can’t hit @DKramer_ Thanks god. No disrespect to the guy, but hes a designated hitter who can’t hit

Joe Fann @Joe_Fann



🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ Tommy La Stella has been designated for assignment by the Mariners to clear a 26-man roster spot for Bryce Miller. Tommy La Stella has been designated for assignment by the Mariners to clear a 26-man roster spot for Bryce Miller. It’s mind-numbingly frustrating that the Mariners tried to convince fans that Justin Upton and Tommy La Stella would be reliable contributors in back-to-back seasons.🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ twitter.com/dkramer_/statu… It’s mind-numbingly frustrating that the Mariners tried to convince fans that Justin Upton and Tommy La Stella would be reliable contributors in back-to-back seasons.🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ twitter.com/dkramer_/statu…

Tommy La Stella failed to find his bat in the Pacific Northwest, as the lifetime .266 MLB hitter managed just a .190 average in 12 games with the Seattle Mariners.

Neither La Stella, Wong nor Pollock has done much to enhance their standing with the team. In addition to La Stella's .190 average, Wong is hitting .171 and Pollock a scant .118.

La Stella made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 before being traded to the Chicago Cubs that offseason. He was a key member of the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship, then was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.

He had his best statiscial season in 2019 as a member of the Angels. He hit .295 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs in just 80 games before being sidelined by a leg injury. He was named to the American League All-Star team that year.

However, La Stella has played just 203 games since 2019, as injuries have taken their toll.

Nathan Bishop @nathan_h_b Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ Tommy La Stella has been designated for assignment by the Mariners to clear a 26-man roster spot for Bryce Miller. Tommy La Stella has been designated for assignment by the Mariners to clear a 26-man roster spot for Bryce Miller. And thus our annual “the Mariners have gotten rid of the player they acquired who was obviously bad and then played him way too much for some reason” watch has ended. twitter.com/dkramer_/statu… And thus our annual “the Mariners have gotten rid of the player they acquired who was obviously bad and then played him way too much for some reason” watch has ended. twitter.com/dkramer_/statu…

La Stella has never been known as an "Iron Man." His high-water mark for games in a single season was 123 with the Cubs in 2018.

The journeyman has long battled the injury bug, landing on the 60-day injured list just six weeks into the 2021 season, his first with the Giants. He had signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the club earlier that offseason.

His contract with the Seattle Mariners for this season was a paltry $720,000.

McCali @miclcm73 @DKramer_ That's world series champion Tommy La Stella @DKramer_ That's world series champion Tommy La Stella

Seattle Mariners swung and missed on Tommy La Stella

Tommy La Stella of the Seattle Mariners bats against the Cleveland Guardians on opening day.

Time will tell if La Stella, now 34 years of age, will catch on with another ballclub. However, in spite of the minimal investment the Mariners made in him, it is safe to say the organization swung and missed in hopes that he could fill the DH role this season.

Poll : 0 votes