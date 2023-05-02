Utility man/designated hitter Tommy La Stella, one of the underwhelming crop of free agents signed by the Seattle Mariners this offseason, was designated for assignment by the club on Tuesday.
The move was made to clear room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Bryce Miller. Miller, the team's No. 2 prospect, was called up from Double-A Arkansas to start Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics.
Tommy La Stella was one of three low-priced free agents that the Seattle Mariners acquired over the offseason, frustrating a good deal of the ballclub's fans. While others pursued bigger talents, the Mariners signed La Stella, outfielder A.J. Pollock and second baseman Kolten Wong to supplement the team's roster heading into 2023.
Tommy La Stella failed to find his bat in the Pacific Northwest, as the lifetime .266 MLB hitter managed just a .190 average in 12 games with the Seattle Mariners.
Neither La Stella, Wong nor Pollock has done much to enhance their standing with the team. In addition to La Stella's .190 average, Wong is hitting .171 and Pollock a scant .118.
La Stella made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 before being traded to the Chicago Cubs that offseason. He was a key member of the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship, then was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.
He had his best statiscial season in 2019 as a member of the Angels. He hit .295 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs in just 80 games before being sidelined by a leg injury. He was named to the American League All-Star team that year.
However, La Stella has played just 203 games since 2019, as injuries have taken their toll.
La Stella has never been known as an "Iron Man." His high-water mark for games in a single season was 123 with the Cubs in 2018.
The journeyman has long battled the injury bug, landing on the 60-day injured list just six weeks into the 2021 season, his first with the Giants. He had signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the club earlier that offseason.
His contract with the Seattle Mariners for this season was a paltry $720,000.
Seattle Mariners swung and missed on Tommy La Stella
Time will tell if La Stella, now 34 years of age, will catch on with another ballclub. However, in spite of the minimal investment the Mariners made in him, it is safe to say the organization swung and missed in hopes that he could fill the DH role this season.