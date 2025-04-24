  • home icon
  Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 24

Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 24

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 24, 2025 18:55 GMT
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn
Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 24

The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox are wrapping up a three-game series on Thursday at Fenway Park. This will be the rubber match of the series as each team has been able to pick up a win in this series.

Bryan Woo (2-1, 3.12 ERA) is on the mound for the Mariners, and Garrett Crochet (2-1, 1.13 ERA) is pitching for the Boston Red Sox.

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox: Box Score

Team123456789Final
Seattle Mariners2200
Boston Red Sox1100
Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox: Player Stats

Seattle Mariners

Batters - SEAABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
Moore, DRF1111100.2880.881
Rodríguez, JCF3001020.1960.671
RaleighDH2000010.2290.896
ArozarenaLF1100110.2020.759
GarverC2012000.2250.604
Solano1B2000000.0810.16
Williamson3B2110010.3230.816
Rivas2B1110100.3160.816
Crawford, JSS2010010.2540.722
Totals1645436
Pitchers - SEAIPHRERBBKHRERA
Woo43220713.3
Totals4322071
Boston Red Sox

Batters - BOSABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
Duran, JaLF2110010.2550.696
DeversDH2000010.1980.669
Bregman3B2122000.3240.96
Abreu, WRF2000010.2770.888
StorySS2000010.3030.812
Casas1B1000000.1690.571
Campbell, KCF2000020.2930.861
Hamilton, D2B1000000.0710.312
NarváezC1000010.20.579
Totals1523207
Pitchers - BOSIPHRERBBKHRERA
Crochet4.15443701.98
Totals4.1544370
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

