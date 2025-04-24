Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 24

The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox are wrapping up a three-game series on Thursday at Fenway Park. This will be the rubber match of the series as each team has been able to pick up a win in this series.

Bryan Woo (2-1, 3.12 ERA) is on the mound for the Mariners, and Garrett Crochet (2-1, 1.13 ERA) is pitching for the Boston Red Sox.

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final Seattle Mariners 2 2 0 0 Boston Red Sox 1 1 0 0

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox: Player Stats

Seattle Mariners

Batters - SEA AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS Moore, DRF 1 1 1 1 1 0 0.288 0.881 Rodríguez, JCF 3 0 0 1 0 2 0.196 0.671 RaleighDH 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.229 0.896 ArozarenaLF 1 1 0 0 1 1 0.202 0.759 GarverC 2 0 1 2 0 0 0.225 0.604 Solano1B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.081 0.16 Williamson3B 2 1 1 0 0 1 0.323 0.816 Rivas2B 1 1 1 0 1 0 0.316 0.816 Crawford, JSS 2 0 1 0 0 1 0.254 0.722 Totals 16 4 5 4 3 6

Pitchers - SEA IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Woo 4 3 2 2 0 7 1 3.3 Totals 4 3 2 2 0 7 1

Boston Red Sox

Batters - BOS AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS Duran, JaLF 2 1 1 0 0 1 0.255 0.696 DeversDH 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.198 0.669 Bregman3B 2 1 2 2 0 0 0.324 0.96 Abreu, WRF 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.277 0.888 StorySS 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.303 0.812 Casas1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.169 0.571 Campbell, KCF 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.293 0.861 Hamilton, D2B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.071 0.312 NarváezC 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.2 0.579 Totals 15 2 3 2 0 7

Pitchers - BOS IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Crochet 4.1 5 4 4 3 7 0 1.98 Totals 4.1 5 4 4 3 7 0

