Seconds after MLB return, Ronald Acuna Jr. blasts off HR on first pitch vs Padres

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. had been away from major league action for almost a year after suffering an ACL injury on May 26. However, the 2023 National League MVP made an instant impact in his first game since his injury as he went deep in his first at-bat on his season debut against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Playing his first game since returning from a lengthy hiatus, the Braves star lined Padres ace Nick Pivetta for a monster 467-foot no-doubter on his first pitch of the game in the first inning. It was also the first time he had ever faced Pivetta in the MLB.

Following his solo home run, Ronald Acuna Jr. replicated controversial NBA star Ja Morant's grenade celebration. He had previously copied the celebration during a Triple-A game during his rehab assignment.

While Acuna sent fans at Truist Park into a frenzy to give his team a 1-0 lead, the visitors fired back instantly as Padres designated hitter Gavin Sheets tied the game in the second inning with a solo home run.

The two teams remain locked in with a run each heading into the ninth inning of the series opener.

