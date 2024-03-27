"Seen enough move all teams to Southern California" - MLB fans disappointed as pair of Opening Day matchups postponed due to inclement weather

The baseball world has been anxiously waiting for Opening Day, however, for a few fanbases, they will need to wait a little bit longer. With less than 24 hours to go until the first action of the regular season (Seoul Series aside) a pair of games have already been postponed due to inclement weather.

The New York Mets, who were set to host the Milwaukee Brewers have already pushed their Opening Day matchup to Friday. The same goes for the Philadelphia Phillies who were set to open their season against the Atlanta Braves. Both postponed games will be moved to Friday.

Following the news of the postponed games, a number of fans took to social media to share their disappointment. After waiting for months, these fanbases are saddened by the fact that they will be forced to wait another day while the rest of the MLB will continue with their season openers.

Some of these disgruntled fans have said that every team on the East Coast needs to invest in retractable roofs so that these situations can be avoided in the future. Others have gone as far as to say that all baseball teams need to move to Southern California. Clearly, this would never happen, but more strategic schedule planning could benefit fans looking forward to Opening Day.

Some fans have suggested relocating Opening Day games to avoid postponements

Certain frustrated fans have suggested the MLB needs to move Opening Day games and series to warmer cities. If the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies were playing their opening game in Georgia, there would have been no need to cancel Thursday's game.

The suggestion of having season-openers in warmer climates may not be a bad idea in order to avoid some of the colder, rainy weather that occurs in more Northern states. Given the weather that has been going on throughout Spring Training in Arizona and Florida, it might not be the worst idea.

The notion of having new stadiums built with retractable roofs is also something that has been brought up in recent years. The Texas Rangers recently completed their new stadium, Globe Life Field, which was completed with a retractable roof to help make games more comfortable during the brutal Texas weather in summer.

