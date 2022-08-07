"Sell the team" "F*ck you Angels garbage team!" - Los Angeles Angels fans fed up with teams' recent loss to Seattle Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels continued to struggle in 2022. They lost by a score of 2-1 to the Seattle Mariners this afternoon. The Angels record now sits at 45-62, 24.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.

"FINAL: Angels 1, Mariners 2" -@Angels

Many Angels fans were frustrated with the close loss. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across Twitter from frustrated Angels fans.

One fan said that Angels ownership needs to sell the team.

Angels fans are not happy, to say the least. The team has struggled the past couple of months.

A pathetic loss for the Angels.

The Angels, maybe, should have saved the seven home runs they hit against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for this afternoon.

The Angels may very well get the first pick in the upcoming MLB draft with the way the team has played as of late.

This was a brutal loss for the Angels as they continue to struggle in 2022. The two teams will sqaure off for one more game later tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 10:10 PM EDT.

Los Angeles Angels Player Profile: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani bats during a Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game One

Shohei Ohtani began his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. In 2018, Ohtani won the American League Rookie of the Year by hitting 22 home runs and batting .285 at the plate. He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 games started.

Ohtani broke out last season by belting 46 homers, stealing 26 bases and going 9-2 as a pitcher. He has truly emerged as one of the game's best players.

Ohtani's career is still very young, and the potential for the Japanese superstar is unlimited. His 2021 season was special.

Shohei Ohtani continued his 2022 campaign with impressive numbers. On the offensive side, he is batting .257 with 24 home runs and 64 RBIs. He has also stolen eleven bases.

On the pitching side of things, Ohtani has been dominant. He currently has a 9-7 record with a 2.83 ERA and 152 strikeouts. His total WAR is at 5.4, which ranks fifth in all of baseball. This, so far, has been another incredible season for Ohtani.

