"Sell the team" "Not sure what we’re doing here" - Angels fans disappointed with team's recent offseason moves

On Saturday, it was announced that the Los Angeles Angels had signed free-agent reliever Jose Cisnero. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.

Cisnero is coming off a season with the Detroit Tigers, where he appeared in 63 games, compiling a 3-4 record with a 5.31 ERA on 59.1 innings pitched. For a full season of work, this was the highest ERA of his career.

This is not too enticing of a signing for the fanbase. This winter, the team has been relatively quiet. They lost their franchise player, Shohei Ohtani, after he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One of the biggest moves they made this winter was signing slugging outfielder Aaron Hicks. A move like that will not lessen the sting the fanbase felt after losing Ohtani.

"Don't care, sell the team" one fan posted.

"Another out of option reliever: 59.1 IP, 5.31 ERA, 4.60 FIP, 26.2% K%, and 9.4% BB%. Not sure what we're doing here" another fan posted.

The Cisnero signing does not excite Los Angeles Angels fans. They want to see the front office go after difference-makers, not bullpen guys.

Some big-time players are still left on the open market, so the team still has time to make some magic. However, they will have to dish out the big bucks if they want to sign any of the difference-makers still without a team for the upcoming season.

Angels fans may have to stick with what they have

While some impact players remain on the open market, the Angels reportedly do not have much chance to sign any of them. Per FanSided's Robert Murray, he believes the team is unlikely to sign Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell.

Fans could hold onto hope that the front office could be interested in acquiring J.D. Martinez. He would not cost nearly as much as Bellinger and could be a great addition to the lineup.

Martinez is coming off a stellar season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared in 113 games as the team's DH, hitting .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

As spring training quickly approaches, the Halos are starting to run out of time to add significant pieces to their lineup. They must get things moving ASAP if they want to improve their roster.

