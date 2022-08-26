“Sell the team” “Your team is dogsh*t” - Los Angeles Angels fans ready to riot over team's humiliating blowout loss to Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Angels' season continues to disappoint as they lost in blowout fashion to the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon. The Angels record now sits at an abysmal 52-73, and they have lost nine of their last 10 games. The Tampa Bay Rays, on the other hand, are now 69-55 and look to be in a great position for a Wild Card spot.

"FINAL: Angels 3, Rays 8" - Angels

Recent rumors claim Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno may sell the franchise. Moreno has been the owner of the Angels since purchasing them from Disney in 2003. Fans want Moreno to move forward with a sale.

Ryno @Ryno1010_ @Angels Sell the team we feel bad @Angels Sell the team we feel bad

The Angels have not seen a winning season under Moreno since 2015 and have not made the playoffs since 2014. It's mind-boggling to fans to have a superstar such as Mike Trout and not at least be competitive.

roflpharmer @roflpharmer @Angels Your team is dogshit. Get out of la. We only want winners @Angels Your team is dogshit. Get out of la. We only want winners

The Angels' front office and ownership have been stuck in mediocrity for the past decade-plus. Many fans are happy about a potential change in ownership.

Due to poor free agent acquisitions and a lack of player development, change is long overdue.

Since May 16, the Angels have gone 28-60. Prior to this, the Angels began the season with an impressive 24-13 record and appeared to be potential playoff contenders.

At this point, many fans would rather see the team lose to get a better draft position. After all, the team's hopes of making the postseason are all but past them in 2022.

For some fans, there is nothing but pain when watching the Angels play this season.

The Angels will now travel to Toronto to face another contender in the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno potentially selling franchise

The sale of the Los Angeles Angels has the potential to change the direction of the team. It will be interesting to see what type of approach a new owner would take for a large market team like the Angels.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The fallout from Arte Moreno selling the Angels would be monumental.



1) Opens the door to a Shohei Ohtani trade -- or record-setting extension.



2) With enormous revenues, Angels still have never had a payroll over $183M. That'll change.



3) MLB's most hands-on owner is gone. The fallout from Arte Moreno selling the Angels would be monumental. 1) Opens the door to a Shohei Ohtani trade -- or record-setting extension.2) With enormous revenues, Angels still have never had a payroll over $183M. That'll change.3) MLB's most hands-on owner is gone.

There will certainly be plenty of interest given the club's market size and roster that includes two of the game's biggest superstars, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Any new Los Angeles Angels owner will have many critical decisions to face. What to do with Shohei Ohtani and his contract situation will be at the top of the list.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt