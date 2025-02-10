Serena Williams' Super Bowl performance gets 1-word reaction from Josh Hader's wife Maria

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader's wife, Maria Hader, recently reacted to tennis star Serena Williams' performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. American rapper Kendrick Lamar performed during the halftime show, with many dancing to his songs.

On Sunday, Maria posted a clip of Serena Williams dancing during Lamar's performance of his notable diss track 'Not Like Us.' In her post, the baseball wife excitedly reacted, writing:

“Yessss”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Credits: Instagram/@mariajhader)

In the clip, Serena Williams can be seen doing the 'crisp walk,' a dance featured in the music video of Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning song, which plays in the background.

Trending

Serena Williams is wearing a blue mini skirt, a white top paired with a blue jacket, and high-top sneakers with white socks. In the background, several other performers dressed in red, white, and blue can be seen dancing in front of the packed stadium.

Serena Williams was one of many special guests invited to the event. Actor Samuel L. Jackson served as the narrator for the halftime show, while singer SZA also performed alongside Kendrick Lamar.

In the first half of Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the game, leading 24-0 over the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been NFL champions for the past two years. The Eagles went on to win 40-22.

Josh Hader's wife Maria shares son Lucas’ relaxing fishing getaway in Florida

On Sunday, Maria Hader shared an adorable picture of their son, Lucas, enjoying his time fishing in Florida.

“Living his best life in FL,” she captioned the Instagram story.

(Credits: Instagram/@mariajhader)

In the image, Lucas can be seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers, along with a yellow backpack. He is near a pond, holding a fishing rod and patiently waiting for something to bite.

The background features an open blue sky, greenery, and sunny weather. Josh and Maria Hader welcomed Lucas into their lives in 2022, following their marriage in 2019.

Josh Hader is set to continue the five-year, $95 million contract he inked with the Astros in January 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback