Sergio Ramos responds to Kike Hernandez's 'legendary' compliment after 1st pitch at Dodgers vs Padres

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos had a memorable outing at Dodger Stadium ahead of Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. He was at the ballpark with his wife, Pilar Rubio.
He threw the ceremonial first pitch to Dodgers utilityman Kike Hernandez. They exchanged their jerseys after the pitch.
One day after the first pitch, Hernandez took to social media, posting glimpses from the day, including a picture with Ramos. He called him "legendary" in the post's caption.
“Con esta leyenda! #ElCapi 🇪🇸 (“With this legend! #TheCaptain 🇪🇸”),” Hernández wrote.
Ramos reposted the post to his own story:
“Un placer saludarte, amigo @kikehndez.” (“A pleasure to greet you, my friend @kikehndez.”)
Sergio Ramos reflects on his experience at Dodger Stadium
Sergio Ramos is making the most of his experience in Pasadena. He's arrived there to participate in the Club World Cup opener for Monterrey, facing off against Inter Milan. Earlier that week, he scored in a 1-1 draw in California.
On Thursday, he looked back on his experience at Dodger Stadium and posted a four-word response:
"Amazing experience. Incredible crowd."
In the photo he shared, he was holding a No. 93 Dodgers jersey he received from Kike Hernandez during his exchange.
Sergio Ramos is a decorated soccer icon with four Champions League titles and a FIFA World Cup. He has been previously spotted courtside at NBA games.
As far as the MLB game between the Dodgers and the Padres goes, the home team registered a close 4-3 victory. It was their third straight win in the series. Previously, they secured a 6-3 and 8-6 wins as the Padres entered Thursday's game to avoid a sweep.
Kike Hernandez didn't play the series opener vs Padres but has been presented with limited action during the series. In four plate appearances, he has been hitless, adding to his hitting woes. He's in a slump with no hits in the last 10 games. On the season, he's batting .206 along with seven home runs and 13 RBIs.