  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Serving as per usual" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne & Ava Grace mix tennis jokes with cocktails at US Open

"Serving as per usual" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne & Ava Grace mix tennis jokes with cocktails at US Open

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 25, 2025 06:04 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne & Ava Grace mix tennis jokes with cocktails at US Open - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, skipped the stands of PNC Park to enjoy some tennis on the weekend as she attended the US Open in New York.

Ad

Dunne was seen attending the game between Aryna Sabalenka and Rebeka Masarova on Sunday as the World No. 1 started her title defense at Flushing Meadows.

The former LSU gymnast was at the venue with her friend Ava Grace and the duo shared a TikTok featuring a tennis joke as the voiceover.

"Serving as per usual," Dunne captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The duo watched defending champion Sabalenka overcome early rustiness to defeat Masarova in straight sets. The Belarusian is aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams to defend her singles title at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne has been making the most of her time away from the mat after she called time on career in Apriher l, ending her five-year stint with the LSU Tigers.

Paul Skenes shines for Pirates in girlfriend Olivia Dunne's absence

While Olivia Dunne was in New York to watch the US Open, the former LSU star kept tabs on her boyfriend Paul Skenes' latest start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Ad

She shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of the former gymnast streaming the Pirates' series finale against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on her phone during the tennis match.

"Gotta keep my priorities straight," Dunne captioned her Instagram story.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Although Dunne was't in Pittswasn't to cheer for the All-Star pircher, Paul pitchercontinued to make his case for the National League Cy Young award by pitching seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. His scoreless outing helped the Pirates secure a 4-0 win in the series finale.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications