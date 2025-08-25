Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, skipped the stands of PNC Park to enjoy some tennis on the weekend as she attended the US Open in New York.Dunne was seen attending the game between Aryna Sabalenka and Rebeka Masarova on Sunday as the World No. 1 started her title defense at Flushing Meadows.The former LSU gymnast was at the venue with her friend Ava Grace and the duo shared a TikTok featuring a tennis joke as the voiceover.&quot;Serving as per usual,&quot; Dunne captioned the post.View on TikTokThe duo watched defending champion Sabalenka overcome early rustiness to defeat Masarova in straight sets. The Belarusian is aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams to defend her singles title at the tournament.Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne has been making the most of her time away from the mat after she called time on career in Apriher l, ending her five-year stint with the LSU Tigers.Paul Skenes shines for Pirates in girlfriend Olivia Dunne's absenceWhile Olivia Dunne was in New York to watch the US Open, the former LSU star kept tabs on her boyfriend Paul Skenes' latest start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.She shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of the former gymnast streaming the Pirates' series finale against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on her phone during the tennis match.&quot;Gotta keep my priorities straight,&quot; Dunne captioned her Instagram story.(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)Although Dunne was't in Pittswasn't to cheer for the All-Star pircher, Paul pitchercontinued to make his case for the National League Cy Young award by pitching seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. His scoreless outing helped the Pirates secure a 4-0 win in the series finale.