Seth Lugo Free Agency: Dodgers among numerous teams showing interest in pitcher

According to Ari Alexander, the LA Dodgers are among several teams interested in the services of free-agent pitcher Seth Lugo. Alexander also mentioned that around 2/3rd of the league is interested in the starter, except the Houston Astros.

The 34-year-old hurler signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2023 season, with a player option for the 2024 season. However, Lugo has opted out of the contract and is looking for potential suitors to feature in the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the Dodgers, their starting rotation is a bit in disarray. From last year's rotation, only Bobby Miller looks certain to start on the mound next year. Julio Urias is currently observing administrative leave following domestic violence allegations. Tony Gonsolin is ruled out for the entirety of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.

Moreover, the Dodgers will see Walker Buehler return to the rotation. Buehler also missed the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery.

The current free agent market is loaded with starting pitchers, including the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Clayton Kershaw, among others. Moreover, former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes is also likely to be traded ahead of the 2024 Spring Training.

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers can onboard some star pitchers to complement their star-studded hitting lineup in the upcoming season.

Seth Lugo's MLB Career

The New York Mets selected Seth Lugo in the 34th round of the 2011 MLB draft, with the 1,032nd overall pick. During his stint with the Mets, he served off the bullpen, serving as a reliever. Lugo pitched in relief in a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29, 2022, retiring two hitters.

After signing with the Padres ahead of the 2023 season, Lugo got his first full-time opportunity in the starting rotation. Lugo missed a month in the first half due to a calf strain but otherwise remained healthy and pitched 146.1 innings, posting a 3.57 ERA across 26 starts.

His solid 2023 season resulted in him declining player options and testing the market to get better offers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.