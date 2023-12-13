"I just feel that him coming to the SF Giants could have been transformative" - Giants legend Buster Posey reflects on club's failure to land Shohei Ohtani

The San Francisco Giants were among a host of MLB clubs who lost chasing two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is one of the most exceptional talents in MLB history, who can pitch and hit at an elite level. The disappointment of not getting the three-time All-Star echoed within the team’s management and the players and the fans in the Bay area.

Even Giants legend Buster Posey wanted Ohtani in San Fran. Posey is only the second Major League player to win the Rookie of the Year, a League MVP and three World Series championships.

In a conversation with The Athletic, Posey discussed "Shotime," revealing he was twice in the room as San Francisco made its pitch to the Japanese superstar.

"I just feel that him coming to the Giants could have been transformative, obviously, for the baseball team, but it also would’ve given the city a boost that we’ve all been looking for," Posey said.

Impact of the SF Giants failure to land Shohei Ohtani

The SF Giants were looking to make a statement with the addition of Ohtani. Buster Posey accepted the challenging nature of the baseball business while expressing a desire to bounce back. He further added that the franchise made its best pitch to Ohtani, even offering the same terms and price as the LA Dodgers.

Missing out on several superstars has not stopped the club from looking for alternatives. With Farhan Zaidi in charge of the baseball operations in San Francisco, the team is focusing on other options for the upcoming season.

The Giants shifted focus to outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, securing the Korean sensation on a six-year, $113,000,000 deal. Although he is not Ohtani, he is a star in the making and could be a bargain if he performs well.

