  • Shane Bieber’s wife Kara Maxine sends 4-word cheeky nod ahead of Blue Jays-Yankees Game 3

Shane Bieber’s wife Kara Maxine sends 4-word cheeky nod ahead of Blue Jays-Yankees Game 3

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 08, 2025 04:40 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Shane Bieber's wife Kara provided him with some motivation ahead of his start vs. the Yankees (Source: Imagn)

Shane Bieber started on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays pitcher had an off day, being taken off the mound following 2.2 innings on just 54 pitches.

The 30-year-old didn't have any lack of support behind him, though, as his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, had hyped up his outing ahead of the game. After the Blue Jays' practice session on Tuesday morning, Kara shared pictures of her partner on her story with a four-word statement.

"Yeah that's my guy," Kara wrote.
Kara Maxine Bieber's Instagram story featuring her husband Shane (Source: Instagram @karamaxinebieber)

Kara has been regularly seen donning the Blue Jays jersey and cheering on her husband's team as they navigate through the playoffs. She has also introduced their son, Kav, born in March this year, to Rogers Centre and other Blue Jays games.

Kara and Shane are first-time parents. They got married in 2023, two years after their engagement. The couple met while they were in college at UC Santa-Barbara. The couple has had to balance their role as parents while needing to move to a new city, as Bieber was traded to the Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the deadline this year.

Bieber, who had gone through Tommy John surgery, was traded to Toronto while in rehab. He was activated by the team in late August, making 7 starts and earning a 4-2, 3.57 ERA record to finish the season.

Blue Jays legend unhappy with Shane Bieber's treament in ALDS Game 2

Shane Bieber was chased early from the game by the Yankees in the third inning after the starter gave up two runs on three hits and a sacrifice fly and walked the last batter he faced with one out remaining. The Blue Jays were holding a 6-3 lead when John Schneider decided to take him off the mound.

As per former Blue Jays center fielder for twelve seasons, Vernon Wells, the decision was premature.

"You don’t take Shane out with 53 pitches with Game 4 being a bullpen game," Wells wrote.

Pulling Bieber from the game didn't result in any positive results as the Yankees lineup plunked relievers Mason Fluharty and Louis Varland in the following innings to tie the game before Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth.

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
