  • Shane Bieber & Tyler Glasnow's partners send their love to Corey Seager's wife Madisyn's picturesque Mexico getaway

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Mar 03, 2025 02:39 GMT
Shane Bieber with his wife, Kara (L), Corey Seager with his wife, Madisyn (C), Tyler Glasnow with his partner, Meghan Murphy (Images from - Instagram.com/@shanebieber, Instagram.com/@madyseager, Instagram.com/@dodgers)
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is currently hard at work with his teammates at Surprise Stadium, Arizona, as he and the 2023 World Series winners get ready for the new season. But while her husband sweating it out in spring training, it appears Madisyn Seager is coming from an enjoyable a vacation.

On Sunday, Madisyn posted several pictures of her group getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"this & yap ❤️‍🔥" Madisyn Seager captioned her Instagram post.
Madisyn's post featured several group photos of her and her friends by the pool, on the beach, and in a restaurant. There were also a few solo shots, including a hotel room selfie.

A couple of major league pitchers' partners reacted to her post. Shane Bieber's better half Kara and Tyler Glasnow's partner Meghan Murphy both left comments sending their love.

"😍😍😍" Kara Maxine Bieber commented.
"The best weekend!! 💞✨" Meghan Murphy commented.
Screenshots of Kara Maxine Bieber and Meghan Murphy&#039;s comments on Madisyn Seager&#039;s Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager)
Looking at the snaps, it appears the partners of numerous other big leaguers also joined Madisyn on her travels, making for what looks like an enjoyable 'girl's trip.'

Some of the other ladies in featured in the images are Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, Austin Barnes wife, Nicole, Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney, Joc Pederson's wife, Kelsey, Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, and Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana Vicente.

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares adorable snap of pups Hazel and Harlow resting under the sunlight

One of the Rangers' most important players, five-time All-Star Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, reside in Texas, along with their two furry friends, Hazel and Harlow. Both pups, who are Australian Shepherds, were adopted by the couple in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

On Sunday, Madisyn Seager took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of Hazel and Harlow, as they appeared to be resting together under the sunlight.

"just two lil piggies that love to snuggle" Madisyn Seager captioned her Instagram story.
Screenshot of Madisyn Seager&#039;s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager IG Stories)
Madisyn and Corey Seager met in high school in North Carolina and have now been married for four years.

Edited by Brad Taningco
