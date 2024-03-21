"She’s better than all of us" - MLB fans rally behind Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko against offensive stereotyping by trolls

Ever since Shohei Ohtani shared a photo posing alongside his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, near a charter plane at an airport, fans have been buzzing to know more about her.

However, with fame comes criticism, and Mamiko found herself on the bad side of trolls. Many trolls passed on offensive comments on her looks, which were retaliated by positive reactions from fans.

A user by the name of 'Christina P' highlighted wild and offensive remarks placed by trolls.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This resulted in a chain of positive reactions among fans who rallied behind Mamiko, highlighting her personal achievements and mocking the trolls for making bad remarks.

"Not to mention she’s one of the most talented basketball players in Japan as well…she’s better than all of us," the same user hit back at trolls.

Expand Tweet

"She will be overscrutinized for anything just because of her husband," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who is Shohei Ohtani's 'normal Japanese' wife, Mamiko Tanaka?

On Feb.29, Shohei Ohtani surprised everyone after posting an update about his marriage on Instagram.

Following the announcement, Ohtani called his wife, a "normal Japanese woman" and asked media to respect her privacy. But subsequent photos of him with Mamiko Tanaka confirmed the speculation that she was his wife.

Tanaka was born on December 11, 1996, and is a former professional basketball player.

According to People, the 27-year-old has played for Fujitsu Red Wave since 2019 as a small forward before retiring in 2023. She has already been reported to have represented Japan in the FIFA Asia Championship for Women in 2011 (U16), 2012 (U17) and 2014 (U18).

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, she also played college basketball for Waseda University, Tokyo.

During Spring Training on Feb. 29, Ohtani revealed that the duo knew each other for the last three to four years.

"The season is approaching, I am pleased to announce to you that I have got married," Ohtani said via CNN. "We hope that the two of us (and one dog) will work together to support each other and move forward alongside with our fans."

Shohei Ohtani also mentioned that Mamiko was with him the entire time during spring action in Arizona.

Mamiko was also spotted cheering for Ohtani and the Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome. As we follow the regular season, more and more updates will follow soon.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.