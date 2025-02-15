"She said, 'I don't like what I'm seeing'" - When Alex Rodriguez revealed how 'harsh' words from ex-wife Cynthia helped him

In the 1990s, Alex Rodriguez met Cynthia Scurtis at a local gym in Miami. The two hit it off and started dating for a few years before getting married on November 2, 2002.

Ad

The couple would have two kids, Natasha and Ella. However, the relationship would eventually turn sour and the two would end up getting a divorce in July 2008.

Despite the divorce, the two still remained great friends. They were comfortable with each other and that was evident when Cynthia shared some hard truths with A-Rod during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodriguez shared a moment when Cynthia got on him for getting a little round via E! News' Elyse Dupre.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My ex-wife Cynthia - who's one of my greatest friends in the world, she's an amazing woman, we have two daughters together - she said, 'Alex, I don't like what I'm seeing. I've known you for 30 years, and you've never looked worse,'" said A-Rod.

Rodriguez, like many others, did not know what to do with himself during the pandemic. He focused less on his fitness and started to pack on the pounds.

Ad

"And those are harsh words to hear, but I love her for it because they were honest. Two years later, I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, but I'm also happy and I've made some big, big changes in my life"" said A-Rod.

Alex Rodriguez has a whole new focus on fitness with his girlfriend Jaclyn

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro (Photo via IMAGN)

Cynthia was the kick in the butt that Alex Rodriguez needed to get back to being as healthy as possible, and for good reason. There are plenty of people who depend on A-Rod.

Ad

Ad

He is a part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, has two daughters, and heads an investment firm. He has to put his best foot forward for those who look up to him.

Luckily for him, his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro is obsessed with physical fitness. She was originally a nurse who transitioned into fitness full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She boasts 138,000 followers on her Instagram where she stays active. She is always posting a new exercise or some motivation to get her followers up and out of bed.

Ad

A-Rod always has the motivation to get up and get active now. Jaclyn certainly will not let him sit around on the couch while she works tirelessly to reach her fitness goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.