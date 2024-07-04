"Shohei belongs wherever the hell he wants to go" - Mookie Betts willing to 'fit in' new role to accommodate Ohtani in leadoff role

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without star Mookie Betts for over two weeks following a wrist injury. However, the LA team has not missed its big-name shortstop, thanks to the presence of superstar Shohei Ohtani at the top.

Dodgers' $700 million acquisition in the offseason, Ohtani, was promoted to the role of the leadoff hitter in the absence of Betts, and the Japanese slugger hasn't looked out of place in his new role.

While there is still no timeline for Mookie Betts' comeback to the lineup, the Dodgers All-Star is likely to slot back into the leadoff position whenever he returns. However, Betts is open to the idea of Ohtani continuing as the leadoff hitter even when he recovers from his injury.

The seven-time All-Star is willing to accommodate to a different role if Ohtani wants to continue as the leadoff hitter.

"I don't care," Betts said. "Shohei belongs wherever the hell he wants to go. Wherever he wants to go, he can be there. Once he decides what he wants to do, I'll get in where I fit in."

While Miguel Rojas and Jose Hernandez have done well as the team's shortstop in Mookie Betts' absence, Shohei Ohtani has looked the part in the leadoff spot. Of course, Ohtani is no stranger to the role he frequently played during his stint with city rivals the Los Angeles Angels.

Shohei Ohtani first choice as designated hitter for All-Star game, while Mookie Betts misses out

The 2024 Midsummer Classic is around the corner, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have also got a representative for the All-Star game on July 16 at Globe Life Field, Arlington.

Two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani was unveiled as the designated hitter for the team on Wednesday after edging Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber in Phase 2 of the fan voting. Ohtani had been playing in that role this season because of his Tommy John surgery last year.

However, Ohtani's Dodger teammate Mookie Betts missed out on the shortstop spot as fans opted for former Dodger Trea Turner in that role. Betts would have been a first shout for the position had it not been for his injury.

Meanwhile, San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was the preferred choice for fans in the outfield over Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez after a close contest that saw Tatis receive 3,000 more votes.

