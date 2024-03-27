"Shohei did a lot for this organization" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praises Angels for their heartfelt tribute on Shohei Ohtani's Anaheim return 

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts voiced his appreciation for the LA Angels organization for giving a heartfelt tribute to Shohei Ohtani on the two-way ace's return to Angel Park in Anaheim, California.

Before their Cactus League game against the LA Dodgers, the Halos showcased a heartfelt video tribute to their former two-way phenom, who spent six seasons in Anaheim after making his move from the NPB to the MLB, producing many highlight reels for the club over the years, despite failing to win any silverware for them. Individually, the Japanese star claimed two MVP titles in six seasons.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about the tribute video for "Shotime".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Roberts said:

"It was great, I don't think Shohei got the memo that [they] were going to do something for him. But the Angels are a first class organization, did it right. Shohei did a lot for this organization, so to give him a nice little something, I think its great. And you know well done by [them]"

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-2 in the contest on Tuesday, which was won by his former side despite Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux's valiant efforts in the game.

Expand Tweet

This was the first time that Ohtani returned to Anaheim after making his blockbuster move to the Dodgers this past winter in a deal that stood at $700 million over 10 years.

Shohei Ohtani looks comfortable in second spot in LA Dodgers' hitting lineup

The LA Dodgers arguably have the most potent trio leading off in their hitting lineup this season. After careful permutations and combinations, Roberts slotted Ohtani at the second spot in between lead-off hitter and shortstop, Mookie Betts, and first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Shohei Ohtani looks well settled in the second spot, and the arrangement has been working well for LA, as both Mookie and "Shotime" have a knack for hunting down the bases either via base hits or stealing them during the games.

This sets the tone perfectly for Freeman, who can drive in runs day in and day out as he has been doing so immaculately well in recent MLB seasons.

The Dodgers, having already kicked off their 2024 campaign against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series, will resume their regular season on Opening Day at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.