Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani has reiterated his desire to win a championship with team Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The two-way player from Oshu will join fellow MLB stars Masataka Yoshida and Yu Darvish at the event. With the help of Ohtani, Japan will look to win their first title since 2009.

The tournament will begin on March 8 and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Taiwan and Japan. Speaking at a WBC press conference in Tokyo, the 2021 American League MVP was excited about contributing, both on the offensive and defensive side.

"I'm only here to win, and that's all I am thinking about...this has been one of my dreams"

Ohtani is a rarity. Not since Babe Ruth have we seen a player that is able to dominate opponents as a pitcher and hitter.

Per the Japanese newspaper, The Mainichi, he is determined to play both ways at the tournament, as he did with the Los Angeles Angels.

"I want to do those things I'm able to and do them with all my might"

Many analysts consider Shohie Ohtani's 2021 season to be one of the greatest ever. He slashed .257/.372/.592 with an .964 OPS. On his path to the MVP award, Ohtani racked up 46 home runs and 100 RBIs over a 158-game season. He finished third in the MLB in home runs and ranked fifth in the OPS.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani has announced his intention to play for Team Japan in the #WorldBaseballClassic Shohei Ohtani has announced his intention to play for Team Japan in the #WorldBaseballClassic! https://t.co/O7Xqbq7a8m

On the defensive end, Ohtani had a 9-2 record and an impressive 3.18 ERA. His pitching numbers improved in 2022 where he finished with a 15-9 record, a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani is keen to pitch and hit in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani advances to home plate to score a run on an RBI single at Target Field

Team Japan takes the World Baseball Classic seriously. The country won the inaugural event in 2006 and went on to repeat the feat in 2009. No other nation has won the tournament more than once. The Dominican Republic won it all in 2013 and the United States in 2017. Winning in 2023 would put the Japanese team in a league of their own.

Who will take the crown in 2023? #TBT to when Japan won the first World Baseball Classic!Who will take the crown in 2023? #TBT to when Japan won the first World Baseball Classic! Who will take the crown in 2023? https://t.co/4BLrsN63zs

The addition of Shohei Ohtani will boost the confidence of team Japan. "Shotime" as he is endearingly nicknamed will bring skill, experience and leadership to an already talented lineup. Team Japan will be considered one of the favorites to win it all in 2023.

