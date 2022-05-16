Shohei Ohtani addresses Los Angeles Angels' second baseman as "Ikemen," here's why

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels outfielder who recently blasted his 100th career home run, has a unique nickname for his teammate Tyler Wade. Wade is dubbed "Ikemen" by the reigning MVP, which loosely translates to "hot guy" in Japanese. Since Ohtani is a member of the Los Angeles Angels, other members of the MLB team have a sizable fan base in Japan. As per Ohtani, Tyler Wade, a utility player for the Los Angeles Angels, has a slew of admirers in Japan who think of him as a handsome hunk.

Emma Baccellieri @emmabaccellieri "Many Angels are famous in Japan because they keep showing up in photos of Ohtani; he recently informed Wade that the second baseman has many admirers abroad, and he now only addresses him as “ikemen,” which means “hot guy.”" si.com/mlb/2022/05/13… "Many Angels are famous in Japan because they keep showing up in photos of Ohtani; he recently informed Wade that the second baseman has many admirers abroad, and he now only addresses him as “ikemen,” which means “hot guy.”" si.com/mlb/2022/05/13…

"Many Angels are famous in Japan because they keep showing up in photos of Ohtani; he recently informed Wade that the second baseman has many admirers abroad, and he now only addresses him as “ikemen,” which means “hot guy.'" - @ Emma Baccellieri

Tyler Wade is, without a doubt, one of the most attractive men in baseball. It is not only the Japanese people who find him attractive, but women around the world do as well. Tyler made his MLB debut in 2017 for the New York Yankees before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. In his career regular season, Tyler has 506 AB, 90 runs, 110 hits, six home runs, and 38 RBI.

Tyler Wade in New York Yankees uniform.

Invincible Shohei Ohtani hits his 100th career MLB homer

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angeles' Shohei Ohtani, aka Shotime, is unstoppable and continues to make history. Ohtani hit his 100th career homer in Major League Baseball (MLB) on Saturday night, which led the Los Angeles Angels with an 8-1 over the Oakland Athletics. This comes after he recorded his first career grand slam in MLB 2022.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani homers. Enjoy the Sho. AllShohei Ohtani homers. Enjoy the Sho. All 💯 Shohei Ohtani homers. Enjoy the Sho. https://t.co/B8IwiWfdZo

"All 100 Shohei Ohtani homers. Enjoy the Sho." - @MLB

With that hit, Ohtani became the third player from Japan to hit 100 home runs in the MLB, joining the nine-time All-Star Hideki Matsui and seven-time All-Star Ichiro Suzuki. He is the second player to hit 100 home runs and throw 250 strikeouts. The other person? Babe Ruth.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Shohei Ohtani is the 2nd player in MLB history with at least 100 HR as a batter and 250 K as a pitcher, joining Babe Ruth.



Ohtani joins Hideki Matsui and Ichiro Suzuki as the only players born in Japan to reach 100 MLB home runs. Shohei Ohtani is the 2nd player in MLB history with at least 100 HR as a batter and 250 K as a pitcher, joining Babe Ruth.Ohtani joins Hideki Matsui and Ichiro Suzuki as the only players born in Japan to reach 100 MLB home runs. https://t.co/dlfU8B3a90

"Shohei Ohtani is the 2nd player in MLB history with at least 100 HR as a batter and 250 K as a pitcher, joining Babe Ruth. Ohtani joins Hideki Matsui and Ichiro Suzuki as the only players born in Japan to reach 100 MLB home runs." - @ ESPN Stats & Info

Do you want to know the number of games it took for Shohei to hit HR 100? He took just 459 games to hit this career milestone. Indeed, jaw-dropping! Matsui took 636 and Ichiro 1,851. Here's a video of all Ohtani's 100 home runs.

AngelsWin.com @AngelsWin of Shohei Ohtani's home runs.



Watching this on loop. Allof Shohei Ohtani's home runs. #GoHalos Watching this on loop. All 💯 of Shohei Ohtani's home runs. #GoHalos https://t.co/cu1Lm3LpgO

"Watching this on loop. All of Shohei Ohtani's home runs." - @ AngelsWin.com

Ohtani is a baseball player who comes around once in a century. He now owns the MLB 2022 after a fantastic performance in 2021 that earned him the American League MVP award. Shohei is unstoppable and has a good chance of taking his team, the Los Angeles Angels, to the postseason.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt